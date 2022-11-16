Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
Part of Highway 139 back open
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A part of a Craighead County highway is back open following road work. The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Highway 139 between Monette and Caraway on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16 due to a pipe culvert collapse. The closure affected all lanes of traffic...
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
Kait 8
Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless. It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.
Kait 8
Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer. According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro...
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
Kait 8
Downtown speed table project receives expansion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People who commute downtown may have noticed that parts of the road are shut down requiring a detour at the intersection of Main Street and Washington. This is due to an expansion of a project that has already started on Union Street. The speed tables were...
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed as normal following a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the Firehouse Subs. They explained there were multiple injuries, but they could not give specifics on those injuries. As of...
Kait 8
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
Kait 8
Paragould police investigating shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an altercation in the 400-block of East Court Street just after 7 a.m. Nov. 17. When police arrived, they found one...
Kait 8
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Three people suffered injuries in a Thursday night multi-vehicle crash. Public Information Officer Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive. He said three people were hurt...
Kait 8
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man. Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He is suspected in the death of Donald...
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
Kait 8
Public meetings scheduled for future I-57
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced it will hold public meetings next month to discuss a future interstate through Region 8. Up for discussion is Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection through Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph Counties.
Kait 8
Downtown business to hibernate for the winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Porch Thirty is looking to take a long break as the colder temperatures hit Region 8. According to the business’ Facebook page, it will be closed for the winter months and re-open in the spring. Porch Thirty is located at 401 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps. Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Kait 8
Bono police upgrades body camera equipment
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment. The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community. “It incorporated our body camera,...
