Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
SB Nation

An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it

Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month

Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA

One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Luka Dončić 1-of-1 Logoman Patch Rookie Card Sells for Record $3.12M at Auction

Luka Dončić can add a record-breaking trading card sale to his resume. TMZ Sports reported a 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card of Dončić sold for $3.12 million at a PWCC auction Thursday. The one-of-one card, which sold in a private auction for $4.6 million in 2021, set the record for the price of a basketball card sold at a public auction.

