Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO