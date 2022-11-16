Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money
Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested after attempted robbery.
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
SB Nation
An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it
Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
Sporting News
Ja Morant switched hands mid-air on a dunk, one-upped Michael Jordan and sent Twitter into a frenzy during Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
Bleacher Report
Warriors' JaMychal Green Fined $20K for Derogatory Language Toward Official vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 "for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official" during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced Thursday. The incident occurred after the Warriors 130-119 loss. Wednesday's loss dropped the Warriors, the defending NBA champions, to 6-9,...
Bleacher Report
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Helped off Court With Ankle Injury vs. Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left his team's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle injury. Ja Morant heads back to the locker room with the Grizzlies training staff with an apparent ankle injury.<br><br>Stay tuned for updates. <a href="https://t.co/LMNt6FacMs">pic.twitter.com/LMNt6FacMs</a>. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Mike Ceide...
Bleacher Report
John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Have Opened 'Preliminary' Discussions; Suns Linked
As the NBA approaches Dec. 15, the date on the calendar when players who signed contracts during the offseason can be traded, the annual John Collins rumors are starting to pick up steam. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions"...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Out vs. Mavericks Due to Health and Safety Protocols
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. In his first season back after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign because of a torn ACL, Murray has...
6 takeaways as Derrick White, Celtics beat Pelicans to claim 9th straight win
The Celtics got hot early and cruised the rest of the way. The Celtics claimed their ninth straight win on Friday with a 117-109 victory over the Pelicans that was occasionally close but never felt in doubt. Here are the takeaways. 1. The Celtics essentially decided the game in the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The Sixers were projected to be one of the top teams in the...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Question After 1 Month
Now a month into the 2022-23 season, it's hard to make sense of a lot of what's going on in the NBA thus far. The Utah Jazz are good? The Golden State Warriors stink? Do we have any idea what to make of the Brooklyn Nets? When are key players returning from injury? Is the Los Angeles Lakers' season already doomed?
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley Being Shopped Ahead of Deadline
The New York Knicks have reportedly "shown a willingness to discuss" trades involving guards Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday the potential moves would be part of an effort by the Knicks to clear out their backcourt logjam between now and February's trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 5 Best and Worst Lineups In the NBA
One of the main tasks for every NBA team during the regular season is testing out which lineup combinations work best. Playoff hopefuls need to know which units optimize their chances to win when the games matter most, and rebuilders search for groups that have the chemistry and complementary skills that could eventually get them back to relevance.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Butler Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards Because of Knee Injury
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is going to miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with soreness in his knee, per the team. This will be the third game Butler has missed already this season. He missed back-to-back games on Nov. 2 and 4 because of a hip injury. The...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić 1-of-1 Logoman Patch Rookie Card Sells for Record $3.12M at Auction
Luka Dončić can add a record-breaking trading card sale to his resume. TMZ Sports reported a 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card of Dončić sold for $3.12 million at a PWCC auction Thursday. The one-of-one card, which sold in a private auction for $4.6 million in 2021, set the record for the price of a basketball card sold at a public auction.
