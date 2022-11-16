Read full article on original website
Police investigating threat against Towson High School
The school sent out an email to parents and staff Thursday night, saying they were taking the matter seriously.
Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
A student was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.
BALTIMORE - A student was arrested after a loaded gun was recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Tuesday morning.The Baltimore City Public School district said a teacher saw a student show what looked like a gun to a group of students. The student was searched and a gun was found and taken away."The idea of something happening, that they didn't know, and being scared, and I just felt compelled to come get them," parent Marcus Benson said.The district said the student was taken into custody without incident.This is the seventh known weapon recovered in a Baltimore City Public...
Baltimore parents fight to keep their neighborhood elementary school open
Southwest Baltimore parent Krissy Herbet isn’t looking forward to next school year. That’s because the neighborhood elementary school where two of her children attend is slated to close in the coming months. “My children have been at Steuart Hill since we moved to Baltimore City. That's the only...
Howard County Resident Comes Home To Herd Of Horses In Backyard
An Ellicott City resident got quite the surprise after arriving home to find several donkeys and miniature horses in their backyard, authorities say. Howard County authorities say that the resident called for assistance after noticing the new additions, as they did not belong to them. Officers were able to arrive...
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
Glen Burnie High School briefly evacuated after students became ill
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Glen Burnie High School briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after some students became ill. The school's principal, Kevin Carr, sent a letter to parents and guardians saying several students went to the health office feeling ill around 11:30 a.m., possibly due to a gas odor. "In...
Glen Burnie HS Briefly Evacuated, Students Fall Ill From Odor, Report States
A high school building in Maryland was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday morning when several students fell ill, according to a WBAL report. Glen Burnie High School Principal Kevin Carr sent a letter to parents advising that several students were treated at the health office and were taken to area hospitals as a precaution for evaluation, while the building was temporarily evacuated and then safely reopened a few minutes later, the outlet states.
Navy Veteran Founds Classical Catholic School to Counter Woke Education
A Navy veteran who rejects the secularist and woke education agendas prevalent in public schools and some parochial schools launched a classical Catholic school in Maryland. “We’re a military family,” Lt. Commander Ali Ghaffari, founder of Divine Mercy Academy in Pasadena, Maryland, explained to Fox & Friends Weekend Sunday. “We’ve traveled around the country seeing lots of schools, and we settled at the Naval Academy, that was my last tour.
Mother of fallen officer Amy Caprio writes children's book about grief and loss
Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio was killed in the line of duty in 2018. Her mom has written a book to help children navigate grief and loss.
Italian-American restaurant opens in former Essex bar after major renovation
ESSEX, Md. — Buon Appetito opened in Essex this month, bringing Italian-American cuisine, a large banquet space and the revival of a formerly vacant building to the Baltimore County community. The restaurant at 405 Mace Ave. opened on Nov. 4 in a building that previously held a longtime local...
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company announces WinterFest 2022 details, activities
WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company has announced details on its WinterFest 2022 celebration. WinterFest will feature Christmas tree sales, a train garden, breakfast with Santa and other fun holiday activities. Christmas tree sales will begin on November 25 and continue until inventory is sold out. The holiday...
Where's Marty? Learning about the Pizza Statue at Pizza John's in Essex
HI Everyone!Remember a couple of weeks ago when we first went to look at we are now calling a "Local Landmark" for the "Where's Marty?" segment? We were in Middle River at the "Landing Strip" to look at the refurbished fighter plane on the roof that has been stopping traffic on Eastern Avenue for years.This is a segment that K2 and I are really excited about. It takes us right to the communities that make up the vibe of Baltimore. (And if you have an idea about a "Landmark" that has been "stopping traffic" for over 25 years e mail me about...
Olszewski announces plans to retain key Baltimore County department heads for second term
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced plans to retain a significant number of current County officials as members of his second-term leadership team. Olszewski plans to re-nominate the following individuals to continue serving as County department and office heads, subject to confirmation by an affirmative vote...
No. 2 St. Frances vs. No. 10 IMG Academy: How to watch, follow high school football's biggest game of the weekend
In one of the biggest high school football games of the 2022 season, No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) will take on No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Friday at the University of Maryland. Since losing to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to open the 2021 season,...
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories
Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Police: 9-year-old shot in Anne Arundel County on Sunday
Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left a 9-year-old injured.
Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner
Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
