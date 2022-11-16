Effective: 2022-11-19 02:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Vilas SNOW EXECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT THROUGH THIS EVENING .A one-two punch of snow is expected to impact Vilas County through this evening. Snow associated with a cold front will affect the area this morning. Behind the front, northwest winds will bring lake-effect snow showers from Lake Superior into the area this afternoon and this evening. The snow showers will taper off late tonight as winds turn to a more westerly direction. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation between 2 and 5 inches expected, with the highest totals near the Upper Michigan broder. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO