Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gogebic; Houghton; Keweenaw; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. A 1 to 2 hour period of heavy snow will occur early this morning, leaving behind a quick to 2 to 3 inches of snowfall for many areas. Northwest winds will then increase with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph, strongest across the Keweenaw Peninsula. These gusty winds will create some blowing snow. * WHERE...Keweenaw, Ontonagon, Northern Houghton, Gogebic and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 02:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Vilas SNOW EXECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR SNOWBELT THROUGH THIS EVENING .A one-two punch of snow is expected to impact Vilas County through this evening. Snow associated with a cold front will affect the area this morning. Behind the front, northwest winds will bring lake-effect snow showers from Lake Superior into the area this afternoon and this evening. The snow showers will taper off late tonight as winds turn to a more westerly direction. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation between 2 and 5 inches expected, with the highest totals near the Upper Michigan broder. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
