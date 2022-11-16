MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO