Escambia County, FL

City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola veteran voices struggles with backlog to VA disability claims

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 650,000 veterans are caught up in a backlog -- waiting for their claims to be processed through the Veteran Affairs department. WEAR News talked with one veteran fighting for his disability benefits. Jay Arnold served 19-years in the United States Air Force. The tech sergeant...
PENSACOLA, FL
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
PENSACOLA, FL
Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
PRICHARD, AL
Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
Report: Pensacola woman hit 86-year-old woman in the face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with hitting an 86-year-old woman in the face. Tammy Hanna, 49, is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. She is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. The incident happened on Aug. 8 at an Escambia...
PENSACOLA, FL
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
PENSACOLA, FL

