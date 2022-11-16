Read full article on original website
Northwest Florida college students and faculty weigh in on 'Stop Woke Act'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked a portion of Governor Ron DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act." The "Stop Woke Act" prevents teachers and professors from discussing topics that make students feel guilt or anguish based on their race or gender. WEAR News spoke to students and universities about...
City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
'We need this facility': New detox program set to open at Pensacola's Lakeview Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new detox program is set to open in Pensacola as early as next month at the Lakeview Center. It's the next step in addressing addiction and the worsening opioid crisis in Escambia County. Lakeview calls it an "Addiction Receiving Facility". They tell WEAR News it's different...
Pensacola veteran voices struggles with backlog to VA disability claims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 650,000 veterans are caught up in a backlog -- waiting for their claims to be processed through the Veteran Affairs department. WEAR News talked with one veteran fighting for his disability benefits. Jay Arnold served 19-years in the United States Air Force. The tech sergeant...
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
Funeral homes concerned after Pensacola Police nearly scales back funeral escorts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For generations, funeral escorts from local law enforcement have been a normal procedure. Pensacola Police on Wednesday almost scaled back that tradition significantly. Earlier in the day, a memo was sent to funeral homes in the city saying Pensacola Police would no longer provide escorts for funerals...
Baldwin County deputy fired after investigators find drugs in patrol car
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Baldwin County deputy has been arrested after investigators say they found drugs in his patrol car, according to Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack. The sheriff says Robert Dewberry reported for his shift at around 6 p.m. Thursday night when investigators contacted him. He say deputies...
Report: Pensacola woman hit 86-year-old woman in the face
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with hitting an 86-year-old woman in the face. Tammy Hanna, 49, is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. She is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. The incident happened on Aug. 8 at an Escambia...
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at Baldwin County home
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a standoff Friday afternoon at a home in Lillian, Alabama. Deputies, SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation units were called to the 2600-block of Pine Ridge Drive around noon. The suspect was wanted on...
Deputies: Man breaks into Pensacola Beach vacation rental, takes bath and makes coffee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Kansas man was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office says he broke into a Pensacola Beach vacation rental. Zachary Murdock, 28, is charged with two counts of burglary and a single count of damaging property. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Murdock initially broke into...
