Read full article on original website
Related
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say
ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
fox5atlanta.com
Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17 arrested in Spalding County for guns and drugs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seventeen people were recently arrested for drug trafficking and distribution in Griffin, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with 21 guns, approximately 250 prescription pills of various types, 2 pounds of marijuana,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
fox5atlanta.com
EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
wbhfradio.org
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
Fulton administrator suspended over allegation of relationship with student
An assistant principal at a Fulton County high school was suspended due to an active investigation, the school wrote in a letter Wednesday.
Gwinnett County schools considering changes to discipline policy amid increase in violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County School Board heard proposals about school safety during a Thursday afternoon work session after weeks of community meetings and outcry. “We know the solution is complex and there’s no easy answers,” said Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts to start the portion of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley leaving district
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who won praise from residents for keeping buildings closed durin...
DeKalb County employees could see more money in their pockets
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County employees will see a one-time increase in their paychecks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County commissioners have approved a plan to provide a one-time $1,500 retention bonus. This is for non-sworn, front-line workers in several departments such as...
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
WEAR
2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
cobbcountycourier.com
Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Comments / 0