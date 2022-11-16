ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta mayor can legally let Fulton County sheriff use city jail, sources say

ATLANTA - Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat can make firm plans to begin moving some of his inmates to the city of Atlanta jail in Downtown. A source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks tells FOX 5 the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17 arrested in Spalding County for guns and drugs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seventeen people were recently arrested for drug trafficking and distribution in Griffin, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine was seized along with 21 guns, approximately 250 prescription pills of various types, 2 pounds of marijuana,...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WEAR

2 Georgia murder suspects arrested in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office says murder suspects wanted by Gwinnett County Police were located and arrested near County Road 283 Thursday night. The sheriff's office says they located one male and one female suspect around County Road 283 and U.S. Highway 98. They say they...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
cobbcountycourier.com

Major changes on Macland Road as Macland Circle closes to traffic for three months, section of Macland Road shifts onto newly constructed lanes

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the closure of Macland Circle and daytime lane closures on Macland Road this Saturday. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:. “Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Macland Circle to traffic next week and...
COBB COUNTY, GA

