NESN

Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig

Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
NESN

Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
NESN

How Bruins Forwards Are Adjusting To ‘Perfection Line’ Reunion

The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it. Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.
NESN

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’

It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position

The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
NESN

Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees

The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process. The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping...
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

Everyone needs insurance. Your home needs insurance. So does your car. For that matter, your entire life needs insurance! NBA teams need insurance, too. Unfortunately, some players are simply injury-prone. No matter how talented they may be, they can’t impact winning. Take Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics....
NESN

NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics

There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
NESN

Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots

If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Knicks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

Every NBA team wants a top 10 player. Not every team can have one. After all, there are 30 teams in the NBA. We are not professional mathematicians here at NBA Analysis. Still, something doesn’t add up there. Sometimes, teams opt for depth instead of a superstar. It is...
NESN

Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners

A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
NESN

NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid

Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
NESN

NESN

