Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
How Bruins Forwards Are Adjusting To ‘Perfection Line’ Reunion
The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it. Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.
Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics would have drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 2018 lottery pick.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees
The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process. The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping...
Red Sox Made Contract Offers To ‘Several Players’ In MLB Free Agency
Is this simply the calm before the Boston Red Sox’s offseason storm?. The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via free agency or trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners meetings in New York that Boston is prepared to make waves.
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Everyone needs insurance. Your home needs insurance. So does your car. For that matter, your entire life needs insurance! NBA teams need insurance, too. Unfortunately, some players are simply injury-prone. No matter how talented they may be, they can’t impact winning. Take Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics....
NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics
There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots
If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters. New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Rankins are dealing with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
This Hornets-Knicks Trade Features Gordon Hayward
Every NBA team wants a top 10 player. Not every team can have one. After all, there are 30 teams in the NBA. We are not professional mathematicians here at NBA Analysis. Still, something doesn’t add up there. Sometimes, teams opt for depth instead of a superstar. It is...
Kyrie Returning to Nets; Nuggets' Jokic, Murray OUT vs. Mavs
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
Red Sox Division Rival Swings Major Trade With Mariners
A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
Celtics’ long-term plans for Joe Mazzulla after Ime Udoka scandal
The Boston Celtics look like arguably the best team in the world. They’re 12-3 (best record in the NBA) and are currently riding a league-best eight-game winning streak. Despite all the negative attention the squad has garnered regarding the Ime Udoka situation, the Celtics haven’t missed a beat.
