The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it. Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO