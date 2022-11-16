Read full article on original website
Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2021 stabbing death in Henry Co.
A man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another person last year in a rural Henry County home.
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
Man sentenced for killing Amanda Blackburn sentenced to 20 additional years
The man sentenced to 86 years in prison for the death of Amanda Blackburn in 2015 is now set to serve more time in prison for a separate sexual assault case.
wrtv.com
Four months after deadly mall shooting, Johnson Co. businesses come together for active killer training
JOHNSON COUNTY — Four months ago, a man walked into the food court at Greenwood Park Mall and killed 3 people. The deadly shooting rocked the Johnson County community, but people we talked to say they refuse to live in fear and they are preparing for those worst case scenario situations.
16-year-old dead after south side shooting
A 16-year-old has died following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. It was the first of three shooting IMPD responded to on Friday.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
wrtv.com
Fishers police investigating road rage shooting
FISHERS — Fishers police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident near 96th Street and Hague Road Thursday night. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the area and there is no ongoing threat to the...
Teens arrested in armed robberies of food delivery drivers on NE side
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on the city's northeast side.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
Man gets more than 60 years for fatal shooting during 2021 Brownsburg robbery
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison after he was convicted on all counts against him last month.
Fox 59
Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and suspect arrested for murder
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder after police say the shot and killed someone trying to steal his car. With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly. Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and …. An Indianapolis...
15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, […]
wrtv.com
Student detained after firearm found at Anderson High School
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say one student was detained Thursday after a firearm was found at Anderson High School. Anderson Police Detective Caleb McKnight says no one was injured and the scene is secured. The school was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated. A voice message was also sent...
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
Family asking for community’s help finding who killed 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington
INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters. “It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt. Last year on November 12, Vyshonn Harrington planned to meet a woman at an […]
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
Police: Indy man arrested for murder of man who tried to steal his car
With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly.
