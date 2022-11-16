ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Judge grants continuance in trial for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County judge granted a continuance in the trial of the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz in July 2022. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's next court date has been set for Feb. 3, 2023, at which point the judge will set a timeline for future proceedings and a new trial date, according to 13News reporter Rich Nye, who was in the courtroom Friday morning.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
DELPHI, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Fishers police investigating road rage shooting

FISHERS — Fishers police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident near 96th Street and Hague Road Thursday night. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled the area and there is no ongoing threat to the...
FISHERS, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

15-year-old arrested with loaded handgun in Anderson High School

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson High School and the D26 Career Center will be closed Friday after a 15-year-old student was arrested for a having a loaded handgun in the building. ”It was a loaded weapon, we don’t know if it was chambered or not, but there were bullets in the gun,” said Dr. Joe Cronk, […]
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

Student detained after firearm found at Anderson High School

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say one student was detained Thursday after a firearm was found at Anderson High School. Anderson Police Detective Caleb McKnight says no one was injured and the scene is secured. The school was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated. A voice message was also sent...
wbiw.com

Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests

BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy