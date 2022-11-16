Read full article on original website
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
Boeser scores twice for Canucks in win against Kings
VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser scored his first two goals of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Friday. Boeser entered with nine assists in his first 11 games. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak.
Clutterbuck Playing the Hits
Cal Clutterbuck is on the cusp of setting the NHL's hits record. Considering Cal Clutterbuck has thrown 3,624 hits during his 16-year career, it's hard to recall specific collisions, but there's at least one that stands out to the Islanders veteran. It came during Clutterbuck's first season with the Islanders...
Game Preview: 11.19.22 at WPG
PIT: 7-7-3 (17 points) | WPG: 10-4-1 (21 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL) ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins continue along their three-game road trip with a visit to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. Last season, Pittsburgh went 2-0-0 against Winnipeg. Jeff Carter (1G-1A), Danton Heinen (1G-1A) and Evan Rodrigues (2A) led the team in scoring with two points apiece in those games. The Penguins are 15-3-0 in their last 18 meetings with the Jets. Since the Jets returned to Winnipeg in 2011, Pittsburgh is 8-4-0 there, and 7-2-0 in its last nine visits to Canada Life Centre.
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their three-game homestand in dramatic fashion, winning 5-4 in a six-round shootout over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Pavel Buchnevich and Thomas Greiss sealed the win in the shootout's last round. Buchnevich also scored in the first period, while Greiss made an eye-popping 47 saves.
Analytics With Alison: Inside the New Look Penalty Kill
The Kraken penalty kill is using a new forecheck and it's delivering results. Penalty killing is hard work. As a unit of four (or even sometimes three) you are trying to prevent a goal against from an opposing team that has more skaters on the ice than you do. But, instead of just trying to squelch scoring chances, what if you never even let the other team get into the offensive zone in the first place?
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Penguins
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game home stand tonight as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canada Life Centre. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets sit...
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PRE-GAME STORY
The Devils are 6-0-0 against Canadian teams this season and look to add another win when they visit the Leafs. The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the...
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
Nuts & Bolts: Saturday in Smashville
Tampa Bay puts a three-game winning streak on the line against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Saturday. When: Saturday, November 19 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun...
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Going into the Kings' game at Vancouver Friday night, the Kraken own the second-best winning percentage behind Vegas in the Pacific Division and fifth-best in the Western Conference. The Kraken are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, same for the Kings before facing the Canucks. The two squads will play again on Nov. 29 in LA. The home-and-away series is part of five straight divisional games for the Kraken.
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
CHL Notebook: Stars prospect Stankoven stepping up in WHL
Center putting up big numbers with Kamloops after 'dominant' training camp with Dallas. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
Morning Skate for November 19
* For the first time in 2022-23 and 20th time in NHL history, 30 teams will be in action as part of a 15-game Saturday. * Five teams are hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, including Connor McDavid and the Oilers who are set to face off against Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights in Edmonton.
