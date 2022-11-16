Read full article on original website
NAVY 78, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT
Percentages: FG .414, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Pope 3-13, Anderson 2-3, Kosakowski 2-7, Nwaokorie 1-1, Roquemore 1-1, Brooks 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshimanga 5). Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Roquemore 4, Nwaokorie 3, Brooks 2, Kosakowski 2, Tshimanga). Steals: 3 (Pope 2, Nwaokorie).
San Diego State 34, New Mexico 10
UNM_Montes 6 run (Drzewiecki kick), 5:45. SDSU_Armstead 1 run (Browning kick), 11:12. SDSU_Shaw 30 pass from Mayden (Browning kick), 1:48. UNM_FG Drzewiecki 39, :00. SDSU_Christon 49 run (Browning kick), 12:08. SDSU_FG Browning 30, 3:50. Fourth Quarter. SDSU_FG Browning 46, 8:21. A_14,309. ___. SDSU UNM. First downs 18 9. Total Net...
Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game
Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
