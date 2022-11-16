Celina Savage’s 17 kills leads No. 3 Mount Greylock past No. 2 Hopedale in D-V girls volleyball state semifinals

Read full article on original website
Defense, second half push leads No. 5 Springfield Central past No. 8 Methuen, into Div. I state championship
SHREWSBURY — Double-digit penalties and dropped passes kept No. 5 Springfield Central from putting together four quarters of total domination, but the Golden Eagles did enough to get past No. 8 Methuen, 54-14, in the Division I state semifinals on Friday night.
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
Roxanne Oh’s goal lifts No. 4 Longmeadow over No. 1 Masconomet in Division II field hockey semifinals
SHREWSBURY – No. 4 Longmeadow defeated No. 1 Masconomet on Wednesday, 2-1, and advanced to the Division II state tournament.
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
Hampden DA’s Office to host food drive for Mayflower Marathon
Days before the start of the Mayflower Marathon — one of New England’s largest donation drives that stretches over three days during Thanksgiving week — the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is hosting an early weekend food drive for the regional charity drive. The Hampden District...
Northampton utility pole crash shuts Rocky Hill Road down Friday morning
Northampton police closed down part of Rocky Hill Road on Friday morning after a vehicle collided with a utility pole on the residential street. Authorities said that a single vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area of 271 Rocky Hill Rd. on Friday morning at 5:29 a.m. The operator of the vehicle was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Head-on crash in Gardner Thursday leaves 1 dead, another injured
A head-on crash in Gardner Thursday left one driver dead and another hospitalized, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. Police responded to the two-car crash on Route 140 near Green Street just before 2:30 p.m. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on site, while the other...
Shirley man charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello
UPDATE: Story was corrected to identify a male passenger as a 16-year-old boy from Harvard. A 19-year-old man was arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday in connection with the October crash that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello of Ayer, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home
James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Kevin Donnellan indicted on murder charge in connection with death of Ryan C. Anderson
An Auburn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was indicted on a murder charge Friday after his 29-year-old boyfriend, Ryan C. Anderson, was found dead inside his Millbury home on October 1, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced.
Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’
A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Haverhill cancels rest of football season after alleged hazing video
Haverhill High School has canceled the remainder of its football season after a video surfaced allegedly showing a group of the high school’s football players hazing a teenage boy in a locker room, prompting a school investigation. “The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts...
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
Chelsea Pimentel, charged with murder, committed to Worcester State Hospital
Chelsea Pimentel of New Bedford was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the death of Kevin Stoughton and has been civilly committed, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office announced Wednesday. Pimentel was arrested on March 28 by Massachusetts State Police and was charged with murder, assault...
Agnes Wairagu Mwangi charged with motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed David Gleason
Almost four months after a 24-year-old Worcester man was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle in the city, a 56-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the man’s death. Agnes Wairagu Mwangi was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent...
Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says
Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
