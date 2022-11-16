ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopedale, MA

Celina Savage’s 17 kills leads No. 3 Mount Greylock past No. 2 Hopedale in D-V girls volleyball state semifinals

By Garrett Cote
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
MassLive.com

Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton utility pole crash shuts Rocky Hill Road down Friday morning

Northampton police closed down part of Rocky Hill Road on Friday morning after a vehicle collided with a utility pole on the residential street. Authorities said that a single vehicle struck a telephone pole in the area of 271 Rocky Hill Rd. on Friday morning at 5:29 a.m. The operator of the vehicle was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home

James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’

A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Canal District closures a ‘microcosm’ of factors playing out across the state, city manager says

Worcester’s Canal District looks a lot different in recent years and city officials say that could be part of the reason for a spate of restaurant closures in the area. Smokestack Urban Barbecue on Green Street and Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse on Water Street announced they would be closing their doors Nov. 19. Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar will also close after this weekend, and The Hangover Pub closed abruptly in September.
WORCESTER, MA
