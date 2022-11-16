Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
NAVY 78, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT
Percentages: FG .414, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Pope 3-13, Anderson 2-3, Kosakowski 2-7, Nwaokorie 1-1, Roquemore 1-1, Brooks 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshimanga 5). Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Roquemore 4, Nwaokorie 3, Brooks 2, Kosakowski 2, Tshimanga). Steals: 3 (Pope 2, Nwaokorie).
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
WWLP
You’re Not Alone Basketball Tournament in Springfield
A community basketball tournament continues Saturday morning in Springfield, raising money for a good cause.
Takeaways from SVC boys basketball teams following preview scrimmages
HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP − The final days before the boys basketball season are dwindling down, and teams in the Scioto Valley Conference are making their final preparations before they take the court. But before the regular season tips off, all eight SVC teams met for a set of intraconference scrimmages at Huntington High School on Friday night. ...
Comments / 0