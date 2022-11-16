Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's granddaughter Naomi to marry Saturday at White House
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, are joining the small club of people who have gotten married at the White House
Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices
Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election lost bids for statewide offices that play key roles in overseeing voting in the six states that decided the last presidential election
Maldives minister: negotiators reach deal on climate fund
Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations' carbon pollution
Comments / 0