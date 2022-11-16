Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said they learned...
thepulseofnh.com
Concord Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash on I-93
A Concord police officer is hospitalized after their cruiser was struck on Interstate 93 yesterday afternoon. It happened between the Whitney Road roundabout and Exit 17 on I-93. A Ford Super Duty semi struck the cruiser while the officer was still inside. He was taken to Concord Hospital as a precaution. The accident remains under investigation.
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of threatening kids with gun
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is facing charges after police said he threatened two kids with a gun. Officers responded to the report of criminal threatening with a firearm. Lawrence Weller, 69, was arrested. Police did not give any other details. He's being held on preventative detention and...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth Police K-9 assists in arrest of man accused of assault at park, officials say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man accused of an assault at Elwyn Park ends up behind bars thanks to the work of a police K-9. Officers said the man fled the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday after he assaulted someone he knew. Officer Bill Werner and K-9 Frankie were...
Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month. Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest. 13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck...
thepulseofnh.com
Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting
A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing numerous charges after caught speeding through Putney
PUTNEY — A 31-year-old woman from Bellows Falls was arrested following an incident in Putney on Tuesday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked traveling over 100 miles-per-hour on I-91 at around 6:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police learned that Samantha Chiu was transporting two...
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
WMUR.com
Crash involving car, dump truck damages utility pole in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — The lights are back on for a number of people in Peterborough after a crash damaged a utility pole. Peterborough Fire and Rescue officials said the crash between a dump truck and a car happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 136. No one was injured.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges
MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.
WMUR.com
Police warn of scam caller who claims to be from FBI, uses New Hampshire State Police phone number
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are warning about a potential scam call involving someone claiming to be from the FBI. New Hampshire State Police warn a scammer has been spoofing a state police number associated with the Troop D barracks when claiming they are from the FBI out of New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
Weare father convicted of negligent homicide in death of toddler
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury on Friday deliberated for less than three hours before convicting a Weare father of negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. Christian Cummings, 23, of 364 Colby Road was accused of neglect in the death of Kamryn...
iheart.com
North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle
A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NECN
Police Investigate After Man Grabs Child on NH Trail
Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, are investigating a day after a man grabbed a child on a trail. People familiar with the Goffstown Rail Trail say by day, it's a popular place for a walk, jog or ride a bike, but by nightfall, it's best to stay away. There are...
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man eats pizza in non-pizza zone, police intervene
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
thepulseofnh.com
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Comments / 3