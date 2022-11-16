Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Defense stars as Vanderbilt basketball obliterates Morehead State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Returning the vast majority of its key defenders on last year's No. 40-ranked defense per KenPom.com, Vanderbilt figured to give opponents headaches when they have the ball this season. Instead, the Commodores mostly created headaches for themselves through three games as Temple and Memphis lit up the black and gold.
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
Notre Dame Rides Graduates, Goodwin’s Game-Winner to 66-65 Win
Notre Dame, Ind. — Dane Goodwin scored 24 points including the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining as Notre Dame topped Lipscomb, 66-65 in a second-half thriller Friday night at Purcell Pavilion. Lipscomb missed its chance to win at the buzzer thanks to determined defense by Nate Laszewski on...
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill Inks 10-Unit Deal in Tennessee
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, has signed another milestone development agreement in 2022. LJSweets, LLC of Tennessee owners Ron and Amy Fausnaught will develop 10 Eggs Up Grill restaurants in Greater Nashville, Tenn. The Fausnaughts plan to open their first two locations within the next 12 months. In all, Eggs Up Grill has a pipeline of 150 restaurants open or in development across the southeast.
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project
On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools' 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. and the Tennessee Titans.
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wmot.org
White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park
(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
Tennessee State University marching band earns two historic Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands is continuing to add to its legacy and can now include the title "Grammy-nominated" to its long list of accomplishments.
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
bbbtv12.com
SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113
Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
'An MRI for traffic:' Open road testing now live on I-24
It’s the only one like it in the country. TDOT expects the open road testbed to bring researchers and car-makers to Nashville to test the future of transportation in a real-world environment.
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
