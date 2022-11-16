ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12: Who's in? Who's out?

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

Week 12 of the college football season is upon us, and with just two regular season games left on the schedule, it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings.

The selection committee had three full days to go over the results and reveal their new poll, but there wasn't any real change at the top.

But there's still plenty to play for in those two final games and still a few division and conference races to sort out before Championship Saturday and the final College Football Playoff selection in a few weeks' time.

Here's your look at the updated CFP top 25 rankings ahead of this weekend.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

10. Utah. The defending Pac-12 champions enter the top 10 of the rankings this week with a major tilt at Oregon up next and the conference title still in play.

9. Clemson. A win in the ACC Championship Game at one loss, and the Tigers could sneak back into the playoff picture with some help from higher ranked teams.

8. Alabama. Losing two games, both on the road and both on the final play, keeps the Crimson Tide in the top 10 and seemingly destined for a quality bowl game.

7. USC. This is one of the best offenses in the country, but a touch-and-go defense has kept other games close, and the Trojans don't have a quality win on the schedule yet, but UCLA and Notre Dame are coming up next.

Outside looking in

6. LSU. The SEC West champions in Brian Kelly's first year, the Tigers are still hanging around the playoff conversation if they beat Georgia in Atlanta.

5. Tennessee. The Vols made a case that they belong in the thick of College Football Playoff contention after dropping 66 on Missouri in a statement after the Georgia loss from the week before. If it keeps winning, Tennessee is in prime position to jump back into the top four when either Ohio State or Michigan loses.

First four in

4. TCU. After being cautious with the Horned Frogs early on, the committee was forced to move them up after other teams' losses, and now TCU is making a case of its own after an impressive, defense-oriented victory on the road at Texas that clinched this team a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

3. Michigan. Sitting at 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after handling Nebraska, the Wolverines continue to ride a ferocious ground attack into College Football Playoff contention as a trip to Columbus looms in two weeks.

2. Ohio State. The Buckeyes' offense got back on track with a big win over Indiana, and combined with their defensive improvements remain the favorites in the Big Ten. But there are concerns about depth at running back with both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams nursing injuries.

1. Georgia. As expected, the Bulldogs maintained their hold on the top spot in the rankings after a dominant performance against Mississippi State that clinched a berth in the SEC Championship Game. This looks like the most complete team in college football right now, and it's not that close.

Selection Committee's top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

College Football Playoff Rankings Criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff 2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

