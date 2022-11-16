Ducks drop several spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Everything was looking so great for the Oregon Ducks a week ago at this time. They held a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and the teams that needed to lose ahead of them — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama — all ended up losing in the same weekend. With the latest release of rankings, it became clear that should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, there would be virtually no keeping them out of the playoff.
College football is a fickle beast, isn’t it?
As luck would have it, Oregon lost their next game, getting upset 37-34 by the No. 25 Washington Huskies. As a result, they have since dropped down several spots in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday night.
Take a look at where Dan Lanning and his squad now sit:
25 — Cincinnati Bearcats
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
24 — NC State Wolfpack
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
23 — Oregon State Beavers
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
22 — Oklahoma State Cowboys
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
21 — Tulane Green Wave
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
20 — Central Florida Golden Knights
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
19 — Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
18 — Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
17 — Washington Huskies
Tom Hauck/Getty Images
16 — UCLA Bruins
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
15 — Kansas State Wildcats
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
14 — Ole Miss Rebels
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
13 — North Carolina Tar Heels
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
12 — Oregon Ducks
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
11 — Penn State Nittany Lions
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
10 — Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
9 — Clemson Tigers
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
8 — Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr. - USA TODAY
7 — USC Trojans
Southern California head football coach Lincoln Riley is introduced to the basketball fans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
6 — LSU Tigers
Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
5 — Tennessee Volunteers
Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers helmet against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
4 — TCU Horned Frogs
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
3 — Michigan Wolverines
Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
2 — Ohio State Buckeyes
Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle with defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Penn State Nittany Lions
1 — Georgia Bulldogs
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
