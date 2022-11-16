Ducks drop several spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Everything was looking so great for the Oregon Ducks a week ago at this time. They held a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and the teams that needed to lose ahead of them — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama — all ended up losing in the same weekend. With the latest release of rankings, it became clear that should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, there would be virtually no keeping them out of the playoff.

College football is a fickle beast, isn’t it?

As luck would have it, Oregon lost their next game, getting upset 37-34 by the No. 25 Washington Huskies. As a result, they have since dropped down several spots in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday night.

Take a look at where Dan Lanning and his squad now sit:

25 — Cincinnati Bearcats

24 — NC State Wolfpack

23 — Oregon State Beavers

22 — Oklahoma State Cowboys

21 — Tulane Green Wave

20 — Central Florida Golden Knights

19 — Florida State Seminoles

18 — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

17 — Washington Huskies

16 — UCLA Bruins

15 — Kansas State Wildcats

14 — Ole Miss Rebels

13 — North Carolina Tar Heels

12 — Oregon Ducks

11 — Penn State Nittany Lions

10 — Utah Utes

9 — Clemson Tigers

8 — Alabama Crimson Tide

7 — USC Trojans

6 — LSU Tigers

5 — Tennessee Volunteers

4 — TCU Horned Frogs

3 — Michigan Wolverines

2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

1 — Georgia Bulldogs

