Eugene, OR

Ducks drop several spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings

By Don Smalley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAYjV_0jCKsGvk00

Everything was looking so great for the Oregon Ducks a week ago at this time. They held a top-10 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and the teams that needed to lose ahead of them — No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama — all ended up losing in the same weekend. With the latest release of rankings, it became clear that should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, there would be virtually no keeping them out of the playoff.

College football is a fickle beast, isn’t it?

As luck would have it, Oregon lost their next game, getting upset 37-34 by the No. 25 Washington Huskies. As a result, they have since dropped down several spots in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday night.

Take a look at where Dan Lanning and his squad now sit:

25 — Cincinnati Bearcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzAdH_0jCKsGvk00 Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

24 — NC State Wolfpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiUR3_0jCKsGvk00 Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

23 — Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgurY_0jCKsGvk00 Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

22 — Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M13qV_0jCKsGvk00 Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

21 — Tulane Green Wave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glXyZ_0jCKsGvk00 Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

20 — Central Florida Golden Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJ3w7_0jCKsGvk00 Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

19 — Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpeHq_0jCKsGvk00 Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

18 — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTZiT_0jCKsGvk00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

17 — Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeZnz_0jCKsGvk00 Tom Hauck/Getty Images

16 — UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzZF8_0jCKsGvk00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

15 — Kansas State Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRFGw_0jCKsGvk00 Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

14 — Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCKet_0jCKsGvk00 Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

13 — North Carolina Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSahw_0jCKsGvk00 Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

12 — Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9tLi_0jCKsGvk00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

11 — Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrybl_0jCKsGvk00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

10 — Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27q66g_0jCKsGvk00 Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

9 — Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqCaO_0jCKsGvk00 Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

8 — Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFhu8_0jCKsGvk00 Gary Cosby Jr. - USA TODAY

7 — USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eY4Y_0jCKsGvk00 Southern California head football coach Lincoln Riley is introduced to the basketball fans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

6 — LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O47et_0jCKsGvk00 Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5 — Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ju6O3_0jCKsGvk00 Oct 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Tennessee Volunteers helmet against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

4 — TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACR3W_0jCKsGvk00 Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs mascot walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

3 — Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RMEu_0jCKsGvk00 Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZMbr_0jCKsGvk00 Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle with defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Penn State Nittany Lions

1 — Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7Yc8_0jCKsGvk00 Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addicted To Quack

Ionescu returns to UO in assistant coaching role

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the most notable athletes in University of Oregon history. The current New York Liberty guard spearheaded a huge shift in the success of Oregon Women’s Basketball, while shattering records along the way. Unfortunately, it was a bittersweet ending to her tenure as a Duck...
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Paid Leave Oregon, a new benefit, begins in September 2023

The University of Oregon will contract with a third-party administrator to establish a paid leave plan required by the state of Oregon. The Paid Leave Oregon program begins in September 2023 and provides paid leave for absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, one’s own or a loved one’s serious illness, or due to sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Eugene meat market expects to get over 800 turkeys the week before Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k

The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
LEBANON, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Preliminary Results for Nov. 8 General Election

November 17 - With the latest count of postmarked ballots released by Lane County on Nov. 15, the field narrows to projected winners and decided measures in this year’s Nov. 8 General Election. In the local races, the City of Cottage Grove is projected to swear in a new mayor and Creswell has re-elected its incumbent mayor.
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received

Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

One stabbed in fight on 16th Avenue, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are receiving medical treatment after a three-person fight that left one with stab wounds and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 3:33 p.m. on November 14, a man and his girlfriend were...
EUGENE, OR
