It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park will make a run at the freezing mark, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO