Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
GRIDLOCK ALERT: Traffic will be really bad in NYC on these 14 days during the holidays
There are five Gridlock Alert days in November and nine in December as the streets get especially crowded with visitors descending on the city for the holidays. Manhattan below 59th Street gets especially packed.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
brownstoner.com
BQE to Close for Three Weekends, Around 20 Nights While Repairs Are Made on Cantilever
Sections of the BQE’s triple cantilever will be closed for three weekends between March and October next year while “emergency repairs” are made to areas around Clark Street, Grace Court and the Joralemon Street garage, Department of Transport reps told a community meeting on Wednesday night. Queens-bound...
NBC New York
NYC Gets First Freeze Warning of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel
It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park will make a run at the freezing mark, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey Proposes Toll Hikes For Bridges And Tunnels
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released their budget for 2023 today, and for the first time in several years, includes a toll hike at the 8 bridges and tunnels connecting the two states. The proposed $8.3 billion 2023 budget asks for a $1 increase at all...
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
fox5ny.com
How much did NYC officials know about migrant bus arrivals?
NEW YORK - The crisis at the border has seen thousands of asylum seekers and migrants bused from Texas to New York City, forcing Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency. However, questions have lingered over the processes that have sent the migrants to New York, and how...
News 12
DPW: Gas line replacement work causing traffic delays in Yonkers
Yonkers DPW says gas line replacement work caused traffic backups on Wednesday. Officials warned drivers to avoid Saw Mill River Road between Ashburton and Palmer. Con Edison has been doing a gas line replacement for several weeks, but officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to traffic concerns.
freightwaves.com
NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers
A little over a year after the New York City Council approved a legislative package aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery drivers, city officials are following through on one of the legislation’s key provisions. Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Grubhub (OCTUS: JTKWY) drivers in...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
NY snow forecast: 11 counties included in State of Emergency
Snow blanketed some areas of New York overnight and was not expected to let up Friday as a monster lake effect snowstorm impacted the western region of the state. New York City is not expected to be hit by the storm. On Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting a...
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
mynbc5.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of major snowstorm
NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in preparation for this week's snowstorm. Snow fell steadily in Buffalo throughout the day as the storm continues to move east, with some areas seeing several feet of snow by Friday afternoon. An additional foot...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Hit NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Remember when it was sunny and in the 70s like a week ago? Well, now we have the first snow of the season. Fun. The tri-state area got its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday evening, and it's expected to last into Wednesday morning. The system will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.
Former landfill among top ‘emissions’ spots around Staten Island, according to new tracker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The race to slash human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below levels considered to be critical tipping points to widespread threats has often been met with a persistent problem — identifying where those emissions were coming from. A new mapping tool aims...
hudsontv.com
WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
Comments / 0