New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Gets First Freeze Warning of Season: What to Expect Now and for Holiday Travel

It's about to be the coldest weekend we've seen since much earlier in the year, and yes it may be unpleasant, but look on the bright side: At least you're not in Buffalo. The New York City area is getting its first freeze warning of the season overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures in Central Park will make a run at the freezing mark, the first time the area has seen such bitter cold temperatures since March 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

How much did NYC officials know about migrant bus arrivals?

NEW YORK - The crisis at the border has seen thousands of asylum seekers and migrants bused from Texas to New York City, forcing Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency. However, questions have lingered over the processes that have sent the migrants to New York, and how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

DPW: Gas line replacement work causing traffic delays in Yonkers

Yonkers DPW says gas line replacement work caused traffic backups on Wednesday. Officials warned drivers to avoid Saw Mill River Road between Ashburton and Palmer. Con Edison has been doing a gas line replacement for several weeks, but officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to traffic concerns.
YONKERS, NY
freightwaves.com

NYC proposes $24 minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers

A little over a year after the New York City Council approved a legislative package aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery drivers, city officials are following through on one of the legislation’s key provisions. Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Grubhub (OCTUS: JTKWY) drivers in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wastetodaymagazine.com

NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ

