ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJJfo_0jCKrpLc00

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Nov. 14 04:13

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588.

Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars' fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep in the Lightning zone. Tampa Bay has given up five short-handers.

Sergachev assisted on Killorn's goal.

Ian Cole gave Tampa Bay a 4-3 advantage 3:55 into the third on his first goal in 52 games.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Ross Colton, Nick Paul and Stamkos. Brian Elliott made 28 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Mason Marchment also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots.

Robertson (nine goals, 18 points) and Roope Hintz (nine assists, 13 points) both have nine-game points streaks. Pavelski has three goals and seven points in his last three games.

Stamkos stopped a 10-game goal drought at 14:32 of the second that tied it at 3.

Pavelski, on the power play, and Roberston scored 1:55 apart midway through the second to give Dallas a 3-2 lead.

Pavelski moved past Bill Guerin for the eighth-most goals by an U.S.-born player with 430. It was his 156th power-play goal, which tied him for 42nd on the NHL list with Pat LaFontaine.

Paul put the Lightning up 2-1 on the power play early in the second.

Colton opened the scoring 1:20 into the game before Marchment tied it with a power-play goal late in the first.

Stars center Ty Dellandrea left early in the third after getting hit around the right ankle by a Stamkos shot.

LETTERMAN

Lightning coach Jon Cooper is using RW Nikita Kucherov as an alternate captain.

"He's one of those guys that has an influence on the team in such a positive way," Cooper said. "He's really blossomed into really an influential and good leader in our room."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Stars: RW Denis Gurianov (upper body) went through an extensive workout at the morning skate.

Lightning: D Erik Cernak (lower body) and Cal Foote (lower body) could be back by the weekend.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Florida on Thursday night.

Lightning: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury.Wedgewood was carted off the ice by local paramedics not long after making a save on Anton Lundell in the second period.After being attended to by Dallas medical personnel, paramedics were called onto the ice to put Wedgewood onto a backboard before placing him on a stretcher.Wedgewood ended his night with 21 saves as the Stars held a 5-2 lead at the time of the injury.There was no update...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Predators host the Lightning after Parssinen's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Juuso Parssinen's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Predators' 5-4 win. Nashville has gone 5-3-1 in home games...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks

Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center. "We wanna finish on a positive way and get as many points...
DETROIT, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets takeaways from 6-4 victory over Montreal Canadiens

Almost half of the Blue Jackets’ lineup is sidelined by injuries, but it hasn’t kept them from playing their best hockey during a brutal start to the season.  Despite losing key players in five straight games and having their injury report grow to eight guys — almost all out long-term — the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Nationwide Arena was their second win in a row, third in four games and fourth...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Oilers take on the Golden Knights, look to break home losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to break their three-game home slide with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 2-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The...
Yardbarker

Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings

It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Yardbarker

Lightning to See Impact of McDonagh Departure versus Predators

The Tampa Bay Lightning are still feeling the void left by the departure of defenseman Ryan McDonagh. The team’s general manager, Julien BriseBois, was forced to trade the popular blueliner to the Nashville Predators during the offseason to remain cap compliant. The Lightning now go on the road to face the struggling Predators tomorrow evening (Nov. 19), and this will be the first time they will face their former player.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Hurricanes out to avenge recent loss to Avalanche

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to another good start, but coach Rod Brind'Amour has sensed the need to win on a more consistent basis. The next opponent for the Hurricanes knows how to get that done even though they have similar records this season. The Colorado Avalanche, the reigning Stanley...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Buffalo brings losing streak into matchup with Toronto

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres aim to stop a seven-game slide with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 2-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-5-3 record...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild enter a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of three straight games. Minnesota has a 7-7-2 record overall and a 2-5-1 record in home games. The Wild...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win. Suggs nailed a stunning 3 in the closing seconds and the Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. Orlando led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
161K+
Followers
24K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy