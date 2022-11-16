Read full article on original website
N.J. weather: Snow squall threat in forecast today for parts of state
It could be a messy evening commute Friday in northwestern New Jersey, with the potential for snow squalls or snow showers this afternoon, forecasters say. Snow squalls are intense bursts of moderate to heavy snow that tend to occur quickly — often dropping a fast coating of snow on the ground, making roads and highways slick. They also tend to generate strong winds, which blow the snow sideways. This creates whiteout conditions, sharply reducing visibility for drivers.
