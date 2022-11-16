ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

ECU LGBTQ Center holds vigil for Colorado shooting victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil will be held tonight on the campus of East Carolina University to remember the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado. Five people were killed and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs by a gunman using...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville LGBTQ members reflect on Colorado shooting during vigil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emotions were high Monday night on East Carolina University’s campus as people mourned those who lost their lives in Saturday’s LGBTQ nightclub attack. Five people were killed, and 25 others injured at Club Q in Colorado Springs after authorities say a gunman used an AR-15-style...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Chili cook-off held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents were able to show off their chili cooking skills on Tuesday. The annual chili cook-off was held at Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 downtown and hosted by the City of Greenville. Many local restaurants, cooks, departments, and businesses across the city were able to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

RDU could break 2019 travel records this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects to surpass its 2019 record for number of passengers, which was its busiest year ever. RDU is expecting to break its record on Sunday, Nov. 27. The airport is expecting 59,628 passengers on Sunday which is 9% higher than the previous record. Altogether, 332,950 passengers are expected this week.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

City of Greenville to host annual Chili Cook Off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will host its annual Chili Cook Off today. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire/Rescue Station 1 at 500 S. Greene Street, Greenville. For $10, attendees get all-you-can-eat chili, a cornbread muffin and a drink. There will...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas prices in Greenville plummet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pirates switch focus to Temple following disappointing performance against Houston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football forced themselves to watch the tape this weekend over and over. The Pirates disappointed in their 42-3 loss to Houston on Saturday. “We’re all ticked off the way we played. Nobody wants to go out there and look like that. I certainly don’t want to. I’m not accustomed to that and it’s not how we will represent this institution, this athletic department,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “So, everybody’s determined to play better. Everybody is ticked about last weekend. Anybody that’s upset about how we played, I promise you’ve slept more than I have since last Saturday. So, we’ll get it fixed.”
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Sheetz selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for that Thanksgiving drive home, one convenience store chain is dropping gas to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz says through next Monday it will sell unleaded 88 fuel at the lower price. Greenville residents reacted to the news. “It’s fabulous and should’ve been this...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy