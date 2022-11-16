Hillsborough deputies investigate inmate’s death

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating the death of an inmate.

Deputies said Ashley Boggs, 39, was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with an undisclosed medical condition on Wednesday. They said Boggs died on Thursday.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.