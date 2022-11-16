ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough deputies investigate inmate’s death

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWVet_0jCKqjP700

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating the death of an inmate.

Deputies said Ashley Boggs, 39, was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with an undisclosed medical condition on Wednesday. They said Boggs died on Thursday.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 20

Lee Irving
2d ago

probably was withdrawing from drugs from being in there and had a heart attack. rip Ashley 💓 may God watch over your soul

