Hillsborough deputies investigate inmate’s death
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they are investigating the death of an inmate.
Deputies said Ashley Boggs, 39, was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital with an undisclosed medical condition on Wednesday. They said Boggs died on Thursday.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
