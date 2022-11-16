Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage
Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
Natalya on Winning the WWE Raw Women’s Title Being Her Last Major Goal
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed her goal of wanting to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. She’s previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Divas Championship. She has yet to ever win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Roman Reigns,...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.16.22
Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut. Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and that means the card could still use some work. If nothing else, we need to have some more matches in the Contenders tournament as the finals are still set for Saturday. Other than that, odds are we’ll be hearing from MJF and Jon Moxley. Let’s get to it.
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Updated Brackets For Smackdown World Cup
The brackets are updated for the Smackdown World Cup following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Ricochet and Butch beat Mustafa Ali and Sami Zayn respectively to advance in the tournament, and you can see the brackets below:. * Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. * Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
Cook’s Impact Over Drive 2022 Review
Hi, hello and welcome to 411Mania’s coverage of Impact Wrestling Over Drive! I’m Steve Cook, here for another big show in Louisville! I’m among the top 500 wrestling names to ever live in the River City, so I’m as qualified to review this show as anybody. We start with some Countdown to Over Drive matches because every fed needs to have way too many matches before the show actually starts.
Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Asuka and Rhea Ripley are set to do battle on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the match between the two on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown during an ad. Asuka and Ripley will be on opposite sides of the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26th. The winner of the Raw match will get the advantage for their team in WarGames.
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.17.22
-My latest retro review on WCW World War 3 1997 can be found here. We are closing in on the finish line for 1997. From there I will have to figure out if I want to go to another year or just go through a collection of shows like Starrcade. Any thoughts or recommendations will be considered and are appreciated. Let’s get to it!
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.17.22
It is the go home show for Overdrive and that means we need to find out the other finalist in the X-Division Title tournament. Other than that, we have what should be a violent match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan, where blood is required. It should be an eventful show so let’s get to it.
Change Made To Women’s Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced a change to the Interim Women’s World Championship eliminator match on Dynamite tonight. The Bunny is out with an illness, so Anna Jay will be taking her place against Toni Storm. If she wins, she gets a title match after Full Gear.
WWE News: After The Bell With JBL & Baron Corbin, 2 For 1 SmackDown Tickets, More
– JBL and Baron Corbin guested on this week’s episode of WWE After The Bell, which you can listen to below. The episode is described as:. JBL and Baron Corbin return to After the Bell to talk about teaming up together, the culture within the business and how they want to change that together.
Trey Miguel Wins Impact X-Division Championship At Over Drive
Trey Miguel is once again the X-Division Champion following Impact Over Drive. Miguel defeated Black Taurus to capture the vacant championship on Friday’s PPV. Miguel is now a two-time X-Division Champion. The title was vacated by Frankie Kazarian after he exercised Option C to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at tonight’s Impact! Plus event. You can see 411’s live Over Drive coverage here.
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Rhea Ripley Says She Has Fun Being a Menace and an Enforcer for The Judgment Day
– During a recent interview with Wes Styles, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed acting as an enforcer for The Judgment Day and being a menace to their rivals. Below are some highlights:. Rhea Ripley on becoming an enforcer for Judgement Day: “Yeah I’m having a lot of fun being a...
