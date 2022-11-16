Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
Times News
RR gets first chance if station sells
Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
WOLF
Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
Times News
LV caboose travels to new home
The end is in sight for a new welcome center in Lehighton. After being refurbished, a caboose will greet visitors in about two years. The process took another step toward completion on Tuesday. A small convoy left Jim Thorpe around 7 a.m. to take the caboose to Lehighton. One truck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been looking for another option for saving money on groceries and household essentials, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ribbon cut at new Jordan Creek Greenway Trail in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local trail system is expanding. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk cut the ribbon Thursday on the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail, a new addition to Allentown's trail network. The greenway is 1.7 miles long.
sauconsource.com
Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn
The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
pahomepage.com
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after …. Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens. Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager. Luzerne County Council appoints...
Times News
Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park
A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
WFMZ-TV Online
New energy, businesses coming to Flemington, on heels of Courthouse Square, Liberty Village projects
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - New energy and new businesses are making their way to downtown Flemington. It comes as many eagerly await the completion of huge projects, like Courthouse Square and Liberty Village. Some businesses secured their spots in downtown Flemington before the action. "We found a beautiful space and just...
‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location
Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
glensidelocal.com
MontCo officials issue “Code Blue” weather declaration Nov. 17-21
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio
EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
