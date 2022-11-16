ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Winter Village in Easton to open

EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
EASTON, PA
Times News

RR gets first chance if station sells

Carbon County officials say they don’t have any plans to sell the train station in Jim Thorpe, but have approved an agreement that would give an area railroad the first chance to purchase it if it ever goes up for sale. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WOLF

Snow Squall Warning Issued For Monroe & Carbon Counties Until 8PM

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Carbon and Monroe counties until 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, and Tobyhanna. A snow squall warning is issued when a snow squall is imminent or occurring. A burst of heavy...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

LV caboose travels to new home

The end is in sight for a new welcome center in Lehighton. After being refurbished, a caboose will greet visitors in about two years. The process took another step toward completion on Tuesday. A small convoy left Jim Thorpe around 7 a.m. to take the caboose to Lehighton. One truck...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Aldi opens new South Whitehall store

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park

A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
JIM THORPE, PA
PennLive.com

‘Ghost Hunters’ investigate historic Pa. location

Pennsylvania is a very old place, thus making it a hotbed for paranormal activity. It’s no surprise, then, that the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” would want to investigate one of its many historic (and allegedly haunted) buildings. LISTEN: Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coffee, creativity converge at Emmaus' new cafe and art studio

EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County. Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness. The business is divided into two...
EMMAUS, PA

