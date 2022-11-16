Read full article on original website
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time
Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday
UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
Teddy Atlas says he was ready to use a metal pipe on Mike Tyson
The early trainer of Mike Tyson not only pulled a gun on the heavyweight legend but considered using a metal pipe years later. Teddy Atlas and Tyson held animosity between them for years until finally burying the hatchet a few years ago at a boxing event in Verona, New York.
Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
Heavyweight brute ‘grows inches’ in months, scores face plant KO
Heavyweight brute Antonio Mireles moved to 6-0 on Saturday night with a brutal face-plant knockout to see out his 2022. Mireles recovered from being dropped in his last fight to make it six straight wins in his first thirteen months as a professional. The US Olympic trials champion signed with...
Canelo Alvarez could face Ryder – Parker winner in May
By Dan Ambrose: Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez could face the winner of the November 26th fight between John ‘Gorilla’ Ryder and Zach Parker in a tune-up next May. Canelo wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, but he doesn’t want to take it straight away, given how...
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr
By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Chaos! Welterweight champ loses title following disastrous ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins
For the second straight “Prime” event, ONE Championship has been forced to strip a champion on the scale. Less than a month after John Lineker coughed up his bantamweight crown, ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov said goodbye to his welterweight title at the ONE on Prime 4 weigh ins, failing his hydration test on his first attempt, then coming in heavy on his second.
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Dmitry Bivol asserts his dominance, rises with win over Gilberto Ramirez
It might be time for the people just outside of boxing's hard-core bubble to find out just how good unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol really is. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs), a 31-year-old Russian who was born in Kyrgyzstan, first captured his world title back in 2017 and was a respected technician until a pair of opportunities in 2022 offered him a chance to raise his platform considerably. Two impressive victories later, including one on the pay-per-view level against the sport's biggest star, Bivol is considered the frontrunner for Fighter of the Year honors.
Austin Trout Signs Multi-Fight Deal With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced the signing of former junior middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout’ to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trout compiled a professional boxing record of 35-5-1 with 18 knockouts. The 37-year-old southpaw is best known...
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia in April on DAZN & Showtime pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has revealed that he’ll be taking a tune-up fight against a still-to-be-determined opponent on January 7th, followed by a 136-lb catchweight clash against Ryan Garcia in April. According to Mike Coppinger, the Tank vs. Ryan fight will be in April in...
When Is Jaime Munguia Going to Step Up the Competition?
When is Jaime Munguia the No. 1 WBO, No. 2 WBA and WBC, and No. 8 IBF ranked middleweight contender, going to step up the competition to earn a title fight?. With WBC champ Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo, 32-0 with 22 stoppages out of Houston, Texas, not fighting for some 17 months and nothing scheduled, why isn’t the WBC having Munguia, 40-0 with 32 stoppages out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and the No. 1 ranked and WBC interim world champion Carlos Adames, 22-1 with 17 stoppages out of the Dominican Republic residing in New York in an eliminator for the title that should be vacated by Charlo not defending for such a long period?
