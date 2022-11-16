Rishi Sunak travelled to Ukraine on Saturday, in a signal of continuing UK support for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his war-torn country.The Prime Minister made his first visit to the country since taking office last month.“Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Mr Sunak tweeted.“We are with you all the way,” he told Mr Zelensky.Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom.We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧Британія знає, що означає боротися за свободу.Ми з вами до кінця @ZelenskyyUa 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/HsL8s4Ibqa— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 19, 2022A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is...

