ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan hockey, undermanned due to illness outbreak, swept by No. 2 Minnesota

ANN ARBOR – It isn’t very often that a college hockey coach commends his team after back-to-back three-goal losses. But for No. 3 Michigan, it’s two-game series against No. 2 Minnesota at Yost Ice Arena was anything but ordinary. For Thursday’s 5-2 loss and Friday’s 6-3 loss, the Wolverines weren’t able to dress a full lineup because several players were out because of illness or injuries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Lions give Bills keys to Ford Field for Week 11: ‘Please don’t break the tables’

ALLEN PARK -- The Buffalo Bills will play in Detroit twice in four days, serving as the home team for the first of those with a snowstorm smashing New York. Buffalo will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday afternoon from Ford Field, with 2 to 4 feet of snowfall projected by the National Weather Service. And with the short week and another trip to Detroit on the docket, fans and others could call the area home for the next couple of days with upstate New York looking at a historic blizzard.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

NFL moves Bills-Browns game to Detroit’s Ford Field due to historic snowstorm

ALLEN PARK -- After all, there will be an NFL game played this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit. The NFL announced they are moving the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Ford Field, with a historic snowstorm in the projections for upstate New York. Buffalo will serve as the home team since losing this game at Highmark Stadium. The game will remain in the 1 p.m. Sunday timeslot on CBS.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Dungeon of Doom: ‘Get! Him! Down!’ Reliving Lions’ game-sealing sack in Chicago

ALLEN PARK -- “Get! Him! Down!”. Those were the words play-by-play man Dan Miller shouted after the Detroit Lions finally wrangled Justin Fields to the ground after 10.8 seconds and a handful of missed takedowns on fourth-and-8. Julian Okwara got home for the sack on the Chicago Bears quarterback, with his second of the day sealing the team’s second-straight win and first on the road since 2020.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy