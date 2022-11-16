Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Michigan football injury report, keys to victory vs. Illinois
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — We’re a week away from what could be the most anticipated version of The Game in over a decade, but first things first. Michigan’s opponent this Saturday, Illinois, is no slouch, coming into Ann Arbor with a respectable 7-3 record while right in the thick of the hotly contested Big Ten West race.
Michigan vs. Illinois score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Just two weeks ago, it appeared like this Saturday’s game between Michigan and Illinois could be a top-15 matchup. But since then, the Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) have lost two in a row – to Michigan State and Purdue – and now are outside the top 25 in both the College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25 poll.
Michigan football nets commitment from Dexter 2-star safety Micah Davis
DEXTER – Micah Davis had one of his best games in front of Michigan football recruits and a month later, the star Dexter safety is going to be a Wolverine. The 6-foot-2 defensive back committed to Michigan on Friday, a month after he received a preferred walk-on position from UM coaches after his performance against Saline on Oct. 14.
Wolverine Confidential: Could Michigan be in for a fight vs. Illinois?
There’s one game left until The Game, and everyone wants to know if Illinois can, in fact, put up a fight. Michigan is rolling at 10-0 and up to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with arch rival Ohio State on deck next weekend for a winner-take-all showdown.
Michigan hockey, undermanned due to illness outbreak, swept by No. 2 Minnesota
ANN ARBOR – It isn’t very often that a college hockey coach commends his team after back-to-back three-goal losses. But for No. 3 Michigan, it’s two-game series against No. 2 Minnesota at Yost Ice Arena was anything but ordinary. For Thursday’s 5-2 loss and Friday’s 6-3 loss, the Wolverines weren’t able to dress a full lineup because several players were out because of illness or injuries.
Michigan has nation’s No. 1 defense, but it’s come on the back of bad offenses
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The shiny graphics are out in full force on social media this week, with the Michigan football team actively trumpeting its success on the defensive side of the ball. Statistically, it’s all true. Ten games into the 2022 season, the third-ranked Wolverines have returned to...
Michigan’s Blake Corum aims to continue Heisman push vs. stingy Illinois defense
ANN ARBOR – Two of the nation’s top four rushing yard leaders will take the field Saturday at Michigan Stadium, but only one is currently in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Chase Brown has helped fuel Illinois’ turnaround season and has been a workhorse in 2022, leading the country...
Michigan RB C.J. Stokes rebounds from ‘demoralizing’ early-season fumble
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s difficult enough for a first-year running back to see the field at Michigan. True freshman C.J. Stokes learned that the hard way earlier this season, when the three-star back had the ball stripped from him on a run up the middle against Maryland on Sept. 24, his fourth game in the maize and blue uniform.
Michigan hockey missing several players vs. No. 2 Minnesota due to illness
Michigan’s hockey team will face No. 2 Minnesota on Thursday night at Yost Ice Arena without a handful of key players. The third-ranked Wolverines (9-3, 2-2) aren’t able to dress a full lineup because of a virus affecting several players on the team, according to a team spokesperson.
The Flint Journal
Lions give Bills keys to Ford Field for Week 11: ‘Please don’t break the tables’
ALLEN PARK -- The Buffalo Bills will play in Detroit twice in four days, serving as the home team for the first of those with a snowstorm smashing New York. Buffalo will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday afternoon from Ford Field, with 2 to 4 feet of snowfall projected by the National Weather Service. And with the short week and another trip to Detroit on the docket, fans and others could call the area home for the next couple of days with upstate New York looking at a historic blizzard.
NFL moves Bills-Browns game to Detroit’s Ford Field due to historic snowstorm
ALLEN PARK -- After all, there will be an NFL game played this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit. The NFL announced they are moving the Week 11 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Ford Field, with a historic snowstorm in the projections for upstate New York. Buffalo will serve as the home team since losing this game at Highmark Stadium. The game will remain in the 1 p.m. Sunday timeslot on CBS.
Dungeon of Doom: ‘Get! Him! Down!’ Reliving Lions’ game-sealing sack in Chicago
ALLEN PARK -- “Get! Him! Down!”. Those were the words play-by-play man Dan Miller shouted after the Detroit Lions finally wrangled Justin Fields to the ground after 10.8 seconds and a handful of missed takedowns on fourth-and-8. Julian Okwara got home for the sack on the Chicago Bears quarterback, with his second of the day sealing the team’s second-straight win and first on the road since 2020.
Antaiwn Mack resigns after 4 years as Ann Arbor Huron varsity head football coach
ANN ARBOR – Antaiwn Mack, Ann Arbor Huron’s varsity head football coach, has resigned from his position after four years at the helm. Mack announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in an email sent to Huron athletic director Tony Whiren that was obtained by MLive, and Mack confirmed the resignation to MLive Friday morning.
See photos from Belleville’s state semifinal win over Cass Tech in OT
NOVI, MI – Belleville’s Tigers are headed to Ford Field again after emerging victorious in overtime. Reigning state champions Belleville defeated perennial rival Cass Tech 29-28 Friday night at Novi High School advance to the state final. Quarterback Bryce Underwood rushed for both the final touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion.
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
Lions know Giants will try to wear them down with star RB Saquon Barkley
ALLEN PARK -- Saquon Barkley played only 15 games through the previous two seasons. But that isn’t stopping the New York Giants from unrelentingly pounding the rock with their star running back, and Barkley isn’t showing signs of slowing down, so why should they?. Barkley leads the NFL...
Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
Michigan is now home to the most complete Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere
DEARBORN, MI - Chalk up another one for the “mitten state.” The most comprehensive Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments collection anywhere in the world is now in Michigan on display for all to see. We’re talking 7,000 Christmas ornaments!. The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn acquired this huge collection...
Detroit’s massive RoboCop statue may finally see the light of day permanently
DETROIT - It has been ready to serve and protect for quite a while and it may finally have a permanent spot to patrol. Detroit’s huge RoboCop statue reportedly will be put on display at the historic Eastern Market, according to both Crain’s Detroit Business and the Detroit Free Press.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0