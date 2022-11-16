ALLEN PARK -- The Buffalo Bills will play in Detroit twice in four days, serving as the home team for the first of those with a snowstorm smashing New York. Buffalo will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday afternoon from Ford Field, with 2 to 4 feet of snowfall projected by the National Weather Service. And with the short week and another trip to Detroit on the docket, fans and others could call the area home for the next couple of days with upstate New York looking at a historic blizzard.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO