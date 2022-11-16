ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
The Comeback

Herschel Walker & Donald Trump targeted in brutal new ad

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the nation’s most bruising election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Both sides spent more than $241 million on the race while neither candidate reached the 50 percent mark required to seal the election. Per Georgia state election law, Walker and Read more... The post Herschel Walker & Donald Trump targeted in brutal new ad appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’

The Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions. Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working

Donald Trump had a message for Republicans about his 2024 presidential announcement: Endorse me now, or pay later. In the days running up to the election, Trump made a series of phone calls to GOP lawmakers and other elected officials, demanding that they endorse him before he announced he’s running — or at least right after, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversations. The president said he was tracking who endorsed him early, adding that “those who waited too long” were “not gonna like” what happens when he wins. (Trump, who lost the 2020 election, has long operated the assumption that he’ll win back the White House.) Trump also said he was keeping tabs on who jumped ship for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other potential 2024 primary challengers, the sources say.
Daily Beast

Star Witness in the Trump Org Trial Tries to Take the Fall

Disgraced Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was nearly brought to tears on Thursday during his testimony at the company’s criminal trial, where he admitted to betraying the former president’s family and putting them at legal risk by dodging taxes and fudging the books. And yet, he remains loyal.
Rolling Stone

Make America Miserable Again: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run

It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
The Independent

Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance

Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
TMZ.com

Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Step Down as House Democratic Leader

Nancy Pelosi is stepping back from leading her party in the House of Representatives ... she says she will NOT seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. The Speaker of the House made the big announcement Thursday at the Capitol, in the wake of Democrats losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
TheDailyBeast

Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era

Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
MSNBC

The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse

In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
