The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'
One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Herschel Walker & Donald Trump targeted in brutal new ad
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the nation’s most bruising election of the 2022 midterm cycle. Both sides spent more than $241 million on the race while neither candidate reached the 50 percent mark required to seal the election. Per Georgia state election law, Walker and Read more... The post Herschel Walker & Donald Trump targeted in brutal new ad appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Donald Trump’s Enablers Finally Realize He’s a Loser Who Hurts the GOP
Donald Trump wasn’t willing to support a peaceful transfer of power when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and he he isn’t willing to accept a peaceful transfer of power now, within the GOP. And for many Trumpers, that is the unpardonable sin. A quick stroll around...
Twitter Users Brutally Mock Kari Lake's Claim That She's 'Still In The Fight'
Kari Lake may have lost the race for governor of Arizona, but at least she has her dignity, right?. Oops, scratch that! It appears as if the TV journalist-turned-Republican politician is make the same sort of election fraud claims that didn’t work for former president Donald Trump in 2020.
Fox Host Tells Lara Trump Her Dad-in-Law’s Lost His ‘Old Magic’
The Fox News empire’s dramatic dumping of Donald Trump appears to be in full swing, and that has resulted in some potentially awkward on-air interactions. Case in point: when Lara Trump, a Fox News paid contributor, appeared Wednesday morning on Stuart Varney’s FBN show and was told point-blank that her father-in-law doesn’t have the goods anymore.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump’s Logic To Show He’s Actually Disqualified From Running
Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “weird, rambling speech” announcing his 2024 run was so long and dull that people tried to leave the event but couldn’t. “It was like a room full of Melanias, begging to be set free,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host...
Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working
Donald Trump had a message for Republicans about his 2024 presidential announcement: Endorse me now, or pay later. In the days running up to the election, Trump made a series of phone calls to GOP lawmakers and other elected officials, demanding that they endorse him before he announced he’s running — or at least right after, according to two sources with knowledge of the conversations. The president said he was tracking who endorsed him early, adding that “those who waited too long” were “not gonna like” what happens when he wins. (Trump, who lost the 2020 election, has long operated the assumption that he’ll win back the White House.) Trump also said he was keeping tabs on who jumped ship for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other potential 2024 primary challengers, the sources say.
Daily Beast
Star Witness in the Trump Org Trial Tries to Take the Fall
Disgraced Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was nearly brought to tears on Thursday during his testimony at the company’s criminal trial, where he admitted to betraying the former president’s family and putting them at legal risk by dodging taxes and fudging the books. And yet, he remains loyal.
Former Trump press aide: Trump speech was ‘low-energy, uninspiring’
An ex-press aide to former President Trump on Tuesday criticized Trump’s announcement that he was running for the White House in 2024, calling the speech “low-energy” and “uninspiring.”. “This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems...
Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies
Donald Trump aimed to stomp out the democratic election process last year and enter the U.S. Capitol like Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his fascist blackshirts took over Rome, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday. Raskin revealed what he suspects Trump envisioned that day following testimony before the Jan. 6...
Make America Miserable Again: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
Trump makes rare admission on the GOP’s lacklustre midterm performance
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority. The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.But Republicans also failed to flip the Senate as Democrats held seats in New Hampshire, Nevada and Arizona...
TMZ.com
Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Step Down as House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi is stepping back from leading her party in the House of Representatives ... she says she will NOT seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. The Speaker of the House made the big announcement Thursday at the Capitol, in the wake of Democrats losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
'It's America or Trump': Lincoln Project Launches Fight Against 2024 Bid
The Lincoln Project quickly responded to Donald Trump's announcement that he would run for president in 2024 with a new ad telling viewers the choice is between "America or Trump." The "Never Trump" super PAC led by several current and former Republicans produced some of the most devastating ads attacking...
MSNBC
The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse
In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
'I Couldn't Unsee It': Expectant Parents Told Baby Looks Like Donald Trump
"The lips, the hair, the tiny hands...the resemblance was bigly," dad-to-be Jack Baca told Newsweek.
