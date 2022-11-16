ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2news.com

Reno City Councilwoman-Elect Meghan Ebert Tests Positive for COVID-19

Reno City Councilwoman-Elect Meghan Ebert says she has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ward 4 councilmember released this statement on Wednesday:. "I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday which has made it challenging to return press and congratulatory calls, and to thank my supporters. While I am eager to begin representing my constituents there may be a delay in my swearing in while I recover from this illness."
RENO, NV
2news.com

Purse of the Purse Event Friday Night in Reno

The fundraiser for the Nevada Women's Fund has awarded more than $9 million over the last four decades.... with nearly $300,000 just this year. The holiday shopping event features local businesses and a high-end purse raffle.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Supper at Duke's inside Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

The weather will be much colder over the weekend, with lows dipping into teens and single digits for many spots. Thanksgiving Week will bring a weather pattern change. Expect much milder, breezy weather, with a chance of showers Tuesday. -Jeff.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City

Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Investigation After Fatal Crash Near Greg Street, Industrial Way in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks. The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA paramedics responded to the crash. After arriving on scene, officers located three male occupants in the vehicle. One of the...
SPARKS, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges

(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Barton announces plan to move base to Stateline

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
RENO, NV
High School Football PRO

Carson City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

City Council Approves Property Purchase

On Tuesday, November 15 the Fallon City Council approved the purchase of 2.2. acres located at 900 Lovelock Highway. The parcel will be used to provide road access to over 191 ranchland acres known as Serpa Ranch, a collection of parcels annexed by the city in 1982. As part of the city's plan for the future development of the ranchlands two easements were also granted for roadway access, one from Lovelock Highway and one from Austin Highway at Harrigan Road.

