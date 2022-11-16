Read full article on original website
Teacher shortage, management issues prompts Muskegon Heights Academy’s authorizer to make board changes
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Ongoing struggles with filling teacher vacancies, compliance concerns and management issues at Muskegon Heights Academy has prompted the charter school’s authorizer to make changes to the board of directors. Trinell Scott, president of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education, the academy’s authorizer, told MLive/The...
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
Muskegon Heights Board of Ed. fires charter school system president
A charter public school system in West Michigan no longer has a board president.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
‘Disrespectful’ attempt to appoint election loser to vacant Muskegon County board seat thwarted
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The overwhelming winner of last week’s election for a Muskegon County commissioner’s seat will join the board a little early following the current commissioner’s resignation, despite efforts by Republicans to appoint the loser. Democrat Rillastine Wilkins, a 12-year county commissioner who previously...
Grand Rapids Public Schools moving forward with facilities master plan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public School District is moving forward with a plan to close some schools. It comes after feedback from thousands of parents and community members over the last few months. It'll be several months until the district announces any closures as part of...
Housing, public safety top concerns for 3 incoming Grand Rapids city commissioners
GRAND RAPIDS — The three new members elected to the Grand Rapids City Commission on Nov. 8 each plan to make housing and public safety key priorities. Drew Robbins unseated incumbent First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, and Lisa Knight also ousted incumbent Second Ward Commissioner Joe Jones. Kelsey Perdue won the Third Ward seat to replace term-limited Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.
Aquinas adds two new board members with robust community leadership
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College has announced the addition of two new board of trustee members that boast a robust work history and connection to the college’s mission. Conor Dugan and Nazar Massouh (’95), bring an extensive and global background of work experience to the Catholic college.
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Parents talk controversial mural, health center at Grant Public Schools
GRANT, Mich. — Dr. Sarah Weers, Medical Director for the Child and Adolescent Health Center located in Grant Middle School, Baldwin Elementary School and White Cloud High School says there were some parents concerned on how the Health Center would operate with the passing of Proposal 3. "The Michigan...
Grand Rapids increases city manager’s spending power from $10K to $100K
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have increased the city manager’s spending limit from $10,000 to $100,000 in a move that aligns more with other municipalities around the state and updates a restriction not changed in at least three decades. The Grand Rapids City Commission on...
Grant officials: Water supply issues resolved
GRANT, Mich. — Residents in Grant can resume normal water usage after an early morning issue at the city's well house. Grant City officials say the situation began around 4 a.m. Friday, when a transfer switch between the utility feed and the diesel generator malfunctioned, causing damage to the system.
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders learned more Monday about what caused the deterioration of a wall that forced last week’s closure of Innovation Central High School in the Heritage Hill neighborhood. During the Nov. 14 school board work session, officials said that years of water...
Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Kaden Brown signs National Letter of Intent
GRAND RAPIDS –Kaden Brown’s father beamed with pride after his son signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon. Catholic Central’s 6-foot senior guard made it official in a ceremony after school when he committed to Wright State University before family, friends and coaches.
Far-right Republicans nearly swept Ottawa County’s board. What’s next for government takeover?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A new chairman of the Ottawa County governing board has been decided. Questions are being raised about the future of the county’s diversity office. A veteran Republican county commissioner says he sees himself as nearly an independent as the newcomers are further right on the political spectrum.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Grand Rapids amphitheater proposal remains on track
Grand Rapids city commissioners on Tuesday reaffirmed their support of a planned $116 million amphitheater on the south side of downtown.
Grand Rapids neighborhood hosting community tree lighting ceremony
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Residents in the Boston Square neighborhood will come together again this year for the second annual community tree lighting ceremony. Modern Hardware is hosting the 5 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3 at Boston Square Community Parklet, 1505 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. The mission behind the event reflects...
Grand Rapids natives turn to sledding during record snowfall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snow can make our lives difficult, but it can also be a lot of fun!. A lot of schools cancelled classes Friday which allowed children and adults to spend time playing in the snow. A few families sledded down various hills at local parks throughout...
Rockford Construction will spearhead renovation efforts at historic Sullivan Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city has entered into a contract with Rockford Construction to do the renovations on Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, bringing the historic baseball diamond one step closer to its renovation goals. The contract with Rockford Construction was announced at the Grand Rapids...
