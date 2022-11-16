ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Housing, public safety top concerns for 3 incoming Grand Rapids city commissioners

GRAND RAPIDS — The three new members elected to the Grand Rapids City Commission on Nov. 8 each plan to make housing and public safety key priorities. Drew Robbins unseated incumbent First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, and Lisa Knight also ousted incumbent Second Ward Commissioner Joe Jones. Kelsey Perdue won the Third Ward seat to replace term-limited Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Aquinas adds two new board members with robust community leadership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College has announced the addition of two new board of trustee members that boast a robust work history and connection to the college’s mission. Conor Dugan and Nazar Massouh (’95), bring an extensive and global background of work experience to the Catholic college.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grant officials: Water supply issues resolved

GRANT, Mich. — Residents in Grant can resume normal water usage after an early morning issue at the city's well house. Grant City officials say the situation began around 4 a.m. Friday, when a transfer switch between the utility feed and the diesel generator malfunctioned, causing damage to the system.
GRANT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy