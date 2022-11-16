ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah

Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but he said he felt...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job

Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
DawgsDaily

Georgia Commits Ramp Up Recruitment of Sam M'Pemba

Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG (Fl.), is set to make his decision on December 4th between UGA, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. If you have kept track on Dawgs Daily, you would know that UGA is and has been the clear frontrunner for M'Pemba. The Dawgs coaching staff, especially Chidera ...
ATHENS, GA
The Ledger

Scanlon: Magic lack sense of urgency about winning

The Orlando Magic went 3-4 on a recent homestand — not bad by Magic standards, but not good enough to lift them off the bottom rungs of the Eastern Conference after the first month of the NBA season. It's going to be another long season if they don't put some wins together soon,...
ORLANDO, FL

