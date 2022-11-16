Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but he said he felt...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO