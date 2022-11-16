Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Action News Jax
College football bowl projections: Are the Pac-12's playoff hopes toast?
The Trojans are the only Pac-12 team with a shot of making the College Football Playoff after Oregon and UCLA lost in Week 11. And that shot is pretty good if USC keeps winning. USC has games against No. 16 UCLA and No. 18 Notre Dame remaining in the regular...
Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah
Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but he said he felt...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
2023 recruiting rankings with a month until the early signing period
As the middle of November is now upon us, we have just over a month to go until the early signing period kicks off. The early signing period begins on Dec. 21 and comes to a close just before Christmas Eve on Dec. 23. The regular signing period will start on Feb. 1 and doesn’t close until Apr. 1, 2023.
Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014
Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.
Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight
A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 12 on ESPN
"College GameDay" always likes to go to the biggest matchups of the week to preview Saturday's college football slate. This week, they're headed to one of the oldest rivalries in the sport. ESPN is headed to Bozeman, Montana, to preview the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State....
SEC Football Is Reportedly 'Leaning Heavily' Towards Making Significant Change
The SEC is allegedly contemplating a major change to the league's current two-division setup. According to the league's commissioner Greg Sankey, the SEC is reportedly "heavily leaning" towards abandoning the East and West divisions in favor of a singular division. The proposed change would ...
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 12 underdogs with the best odds to win
It’s late in the college football season, and we’re still seeing some hearty upsets out there. Last week, four underdogs of at least 13.5 points won outright, sending money-line supporters of those teams home happy. Washington was a 13.5-point dog (Dawg?) when it went into Autzen Stadium and...
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 12
With the month of November now almost half over, the conference and College Football Playoff races are heating up and now it's time to get a look at the updated top 25 rankings from around the country. Eight of the top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings went down with losses on ...
Vols control playoff destiny as 'second biggest fans of Ohio State'
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4)...
Georgia remains the favorite to win the College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs really feel unstoppable right now. After taking down Alabama to win it all last winter, Kirby Smart and Co. are hoping to repeat as the champs. So far, the 2022 campaign has gone according to plan. As things stand, UGA remains the No. 1 team in the...
Sporting News
How cold is it at Montana vs. Montana State? Bozeman weather updates for Week 12 'College GameDay' location
For the first time in "College GameDay" history, the bus has made it to Bozeman, Mont. And the crew is receiving a chilly welcome. Cold weather is surging across the country, and Bozeman, a city in south central Montana, is no exception, with temperatures that could make Saturday the coldest episode in the show's 35-year history.
Georgia Commits Ramp Up Recruitment of Sam M'Pemba
Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG (Fl.), is set to make his decision on December 4th between UGA, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. If you have kept track on Dawgs Daily, you would know that UGA is and has been the clear frontrunner for M'Pemba. The Dawgs coaching staff, especially Chidera ...
Scanlon: Magic lack sense of urgency about winning
The Orlando Magic went 3-4 on a recent homestand — not bad by Magic standards, but not good enough to lift them off the bottom rungs of the Eastern Conference after the first month of the NBA season. It's going to be another long season if they don't put some wins together soon,...
CFP rankings: Top 5 remains the same, Oregon's loss shakes up 6-10 seeds
The top five remained the same in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but Oregon's loss gave seeds 6 through 10 a bit of a shakeup.
Biggest headlines around the Pac-12
There is a lot going on in the Conference of Champions
