Clemson, SC

Clemson Climbs in Latest College Football Playoff Ranking

By Zach Lentz
 3 days ago

The Clemson Tigers jumped up in the latest CFP ranking; still have a path to playoff.

The Clemson Tigers took advantage of losses ahead of them, as they jumped from No. 10 in last week's College Football Playoff ranking to No. 9 in this week's ranking.

While they still need some help to make a return trip to the playoff, the path is there for them. at least according to head coach Dabo Swinney .

"Absolutely," Swinney said. "Heck, we lost a game in 2016 and ended up winning the national championship. It all works out the way it's supposed to. All I know is we stay focused on our goals.

"That's why winning the national championship isn't on our goal board. Because we don't control that. At all. We could hit every goal and somebody could say, 'No, we don't like you. You don't get a chance to go play for it.' That's why it's never been a goal of ours. It's a byproduct of what can happen when you're committed to the standard that we have and when you achieve the goals that we have. Our goals are set up to allow us to compete at the highest level. And when we've hit all those goals, we've won the national championship."

The Tigers have two regular season games remaining, Saturday (3:30 pm) against the Miami Hurricanes and the finale (12 pm) next Saturday against in-state rival South Carolina, before facing No. 13  North Carolina in the ACC Championship game.

