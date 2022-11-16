Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lakecountybloom.com
Visit Lakeport’s Annual Dickens’ Festival: 11.26.22
Get into the holiday spirit and come to the 6th Annual Dickens’ Festival on Saturday, November 26, in downtown Lakeport, California, from 11 am to 6:00 pm. This is a fun family event with something for everyone. Check out the local stores and great vendors that line Main Street...
lakecountybloom.com
Adult Literacy Program Schedules In-Person Tutor Training
The Lake County Library’s Adult Literacy Program has scheduled an in-person Tutor Training for December 2022. The free training will take place from 10 am to 3 pm on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at the Lakeport Library. Hosted by Literacy Program Coordinator Georgina Marie Guardado, and facilitated by Lake...
Lakeport, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
sonomacountygazette.com
Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author
It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
lakecountybloom.com
Talkin’ Turkey
As I viewed a tom turkey while he fanned out his prodigious feathers and strutted about three females, who appeared to ignore his extravagant gestures, I recalled that wild turkeys are not native to Lake County. These great gobblers, Meleagris gallopavo are, however, native to North America. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, turkeys were brought into California in the 1870s, the 1920s, 1950s, and again in the 1970s. The turkeys which were imported in the 1970s came from Texas. Since then, the big birds have taken a shining to their adopted homes in Lake County, with estimates of wild turkeys exceeding 240,000 throughout California.
hoodline.com
Richmond gets a new, tucked-away food and drink spot, The Backyard
Richmond's burgeoning craft (read: hipster) food and drink scene has gotten some press lately, but its off-the-beaten-track eateries and breweries still feel a bit like lost treasures and hidden enclaves in otherwise low-trafficked or industrial stretches of the Bay's often-overlooked northeast-bank town. And, of course, that's a significant part of their appeal: the marriage of lovingly crafted fare with gritty surroundings (some Richmondites would say their town is what Oakland thinks it is, but we're not going there).
sonomacountygazette.com
2022 Sonoma County Tree Lighting Events
Sonoma County’s holidays kick off strong with annual tree lighting ceremonies lighting up each community. Check out the listing below to find out when your town is hosting it’s annual event. The guide below is listed chronologically, with the earliest event noted first. Did we forget your event?...
Santa Rosa commits to 'functionally ending' homelessness
August file photo of construction underway at the Caritas Center in Santa Rosa photo credit: Vowing to make homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring, Santa Rosa elected leaders this week unanimously approved a strategy to functionally end homelessness in the county seat by 2027. More a framework than a step-by-step roadmap, the 'strategic plan' commits the city and nonprofit agencies it contracts with to ramp up services on a number of fronts, such as producing more housing and sewing up holes in the safety net contributing to homelessness in the first place. A detailed action plan will follow. Santa Rosa...
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
Sonoma County celebrates newly-remodeled and expanded airport terminal
photo credit: Cynthia Hilke/KRCB The long-awaited refurbished terminal at Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport (STS) saw some fanfare Tuesday. Various county dignitaries and the public gathered to mark the completion of a big remodeling and expansion job and celebrate added capacity. Craig Schulz, one of the sons of the famed cartoonist, shared remarks. "We started with the bronze Linus and Charlie Brown [statues], which you probably all saw, outside the terminal years ago," said Schulz. "And now here we are in this beautiful brand new terminal where there are now more jets than small planes at STS, it would seem, and as people...
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Marin This December: Cavallo Point’s New Restaurants and More
Plus, Perry’s Deli puts down new roots in San Rafael, Marche aux Fleurs reopens with new owners and a new name. After a multi-year refresh of its dining concepts, Cavallo Point reopened three culinary concepts in October at the historic Sausalito hotel. Sula, the resort’s signature dining room, is helmed by Executive Chef Michael Garcia, where he blends Mediterranean flavors with Californian flair. The opening menu includes a not-to-be-missed Fuyu persimmon salad, beets with shiitake mushroom blini, porcini-crusted Wagyu filet, and gluten-free black sesame chocolate decadence cake developed with chef Monique Feybesse. The adjacent Sula Lounge boasts one of the resort’s eight fireplaces and plentiful couches from which to enjoy a glass of bubbles with Tsar Nicoulai caviar service, or small plates of grilled uni butter oysters and lobster profiteroles. Across the foyer, Farley continues its all-day meal service where sipping an Early Girl Old Fashioned in front of the fireplace before dinner on a fog-whipped day or savoring a breakfast of vanilla bean doughnuts or short rib hash with a cup of nitro cold brew and that incomparable Golden Gate Bridge view is oh-so-very Marin.
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children
photo credit: Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
getnews.info
Skyfarm Construction LLC Mentions Why Property Owners Should Choose Them for General Construction
Skyfarm Construction LLC is a top-rated general contractor. In a recent update, the team shared qualities, making them the most preferred company in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa, CA – In a website post, Skyfarm Construction LLC announced why they are the sought-after contracting company. The team said as a...
Arrest made in August shooting at Pinole Valley Shopping Center
Latasha Collor, 37, of Fairfield was arrested today in connection with an August shooting at the Pinole Valley Shopping Center, according to the Pinole Police Department. The shooting occurred on Aug. 12. A suspect opened fire during a vehicular altercation in the parking lot of the shopping center at 2720 Pinole Valley Rd., police said.
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant
A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
ksro.com
No Injuries in SMART Train Collision with Car in Rohnert Park
There are no reports of injuries after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train collided with a car. The crash happened on the Rohnert Park Expressway at about 6:15 Thursday night. SMART officials say no one was in the car at the time. It’s unclear what happened to the driver. It took about an hour to clear the crash scene.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County mandates all-electric new construction
Beginning next year, all new residential and commercial construction in Marin must be all electric. Marin County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an ordinance mandating the change effective Jan. 1. The supervisors voiced support for the move in October. The ordinance also includes provisions designed to cut greenhouse...
