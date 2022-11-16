ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Eagles Signing Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to address their run defense this week. One day after signing Linval Joseph, they added another defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Both players will play out the rest of this season in Philadelphia after signing one-year deals. After getting gashed on the ground in Week 10 by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
Yardbarker

The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia

When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys Back On Track? Eagles To Slump?

The NFL season is 10 weeks old, Thanksgiving is days away and snow is about to fly. And as the league gets set to hit its stretch run, all we really know is that we don’t know much. The Vikings have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after...

