Yardbarker
NFL Fans React To Eagles Signing Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles decided to address their run defense this week. One day after signing Linval Joseph, they added another defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Both players will play out the rest of this season in Philadelphia after signing one-year deals. After getting gashed on the ground in Week 10 by...
Eagles should replace Dallas Goedert with this underused wide receiver, and not a tight end
PHILADELPHIA − There is no one way to replace a tight end like Dallas Goedert. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni made that clear Wednesday by saying, "to me, (Goedert's) having a top 3, top 5, top 2, whatever you want (to call it), top 1 tight end year. That stinks for us as a...
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
atozsports.com
Eagles veteran explains why the team is even more dangerous than before
Darius Slay knows a thing or two about Ndamukong Suh. The two played in Detroit together. So if anyone knows what Suh adds to the Philadelphia Eagles, it is Slay. And what he has to say about the veteran defensive tackle should encourage the Philadelphia faithful. “He’d play hard for...
Why Eagles keep signing 'OGs' on the defensive line as Darius Slay rants against age
PHILADELPHIA − It sure seems like the Eagles are opening a senior citizens center for defensive tackles after spending the last two days signing Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Suh is 35 years old and Joseph is 34. They were drafted in 2010, along with defensive end Brandon Graham. Robert Quinn, a defensive...
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
Dallas Goedert gets crushing injury update following Week 10 loss vs. Commanders
Not much went right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and they unsurprisingly picked up their first loss of the season as a result. Making matters worse, they lost tight end Dallas Goedert to a shoulder injury during the game, and the initial prognosis determined that he would be forced to miss an extended period of time due to the injury.
Sixers reportedly gauging trade interest in two of their players
The Sixers have begun preliminary check-ins with rival teams to discuss who may or may not be available in trades, and Tobias Harris is among the players who have been discussed, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com provides more context on Charania’s minor rumor involving...
Yardbarker
The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia
When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
NFL Week 11 Picks: Cowboys Back On Track? Eagles To Slump?
The NFL season is 10 weeks old, Thanksgiving is days away and snow is about to fly. And as the league gets set to hit its stretch run, all we really know is that we don’t know much. The Vikings have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after...
