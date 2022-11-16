ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation

By Daniel Pierce
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cO2qC_0jCKmCl400

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It took three-and-a-half minutes for a bear to invade the Pinnix family cabin grounds in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, break into one of the vehicles, and steal a bag of popcorn, as all the family watched.

Teniesh Pinnix, from Caswell County, North Carolina, said the experience left them “shocked” and full of lessons learned on how to prevent bear invasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436oym_0jCKmCl400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fl51_0jCKmCl400

The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.

Pinnix told Queen City News that she was outside on the front porch when she heard a sound come from a collection of bushes near the property.

She said, “I thought to myself. I know that ain’t no squirrel making no noise like that. I looked over, and I thought, ‘Oh Lord, it’s a bear.’”

‘They treat us like a number’: American Airlines flight attendants picketing over contract issues

She pulled out her phone to capture, on video, what the bear did next.

“I was shocked,” explained Pinnix.

The bear walked to four vehicles the family had parked in the driveway and pulled on the handles.

In the video, Pinnix kept repeating how “insane” the whole situation was.

She said, “I’m from Caswell County, and there are some strange animals out there, but I have never seen a bear.”

On its fourth attempt, the bear could get inside an unlocked van and hope inside.

The bear was in and out within 20 seconds with a bag of popcorn.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKx5H_0jCKmCl400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFhtK_0jCKmCl400

Pinnix said the family later learned that the bear had gone inside another vehicle to steal a bag of chips.

The Caswell County woman said, while funny, the whole experience has left a large lesson imprinted on her and her family.

She said, “no snacks, no food, no nothing. Don’t go leaving anything in your car.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

WATCH: Bear Breaks Into Car, Steals Snack From Family Visiting Tennessee

A North Carolina family on a trip to the mountains of Tennessee got quite a surprise when they found a bear trying to break into their car. The Pinnix family, from Caswell County, North Carolina, were staying at a cabin just outside of Gatlinburg over the weekend when a strange noise caught their attention on Saturday (November 12) morning. Teniesh Pinnix was on the porch when she heard a rustling from some bushes near the cabin, per WJZY. As she went to see what the noise was, she quickly found a sight that "shocked" her: A bear had found its way to the property and was trying to get into one of the four vehicles parked in the driveway by pulling on the door handles.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Turkeys will retire in NC after ‘pardon’ from Biden

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Thanksgiving Turkey, and his “wingman,” will be presented to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. at the White House on Nov. 21. After the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation, a 75-year tradition at the White House, the turkeys will be transported to Raleigh and placed in the care of North Carolina […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) —  A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy.  Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thesmokies.com

Christmas stores in Pigeon Forge, 5 shops that will deck your halls

It’s that time of year. The nip of winter is in the air. Thanksgiving is approaching quickly. Colorful holiday decorations are beginning to illuminate the nighttime sky. It’s the holiday season and you know what that means?. Christmas shopping! And we don’t necessarily mean shopping for Christmas gifts...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WRAL

Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture

A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
CHEROKEE, NC
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
Queen City News

Queen City News

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy