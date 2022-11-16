Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
Visit Lakeport’s Annual Dickens’ Festival: 11.26.22
Get into the holiday spirit and come to the 6th Annual Dickens’ Festival on Saturday, November 26, in downtown Lakeport, California, from 11 am to 6:00 pm. This is a fun family event with something for everyone. Check out the local stores and great vendors that line Main Street...
Lake County News
100 new oak trees planted at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — In the years to come, Lake County residents should see dozens of newly planted valley oaks trees becoming part of the landscape at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, their canopies growing broad and tall over a life span marked in centuries. This week, State Parks staff...
The Mendocino Voice
Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!
MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
Lakeport, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lakecountybloom.com
Talkin’ Turkey
As I viewed a tom turkey while he fanned out his prodigious feathers and strutted about three females, who appeared to ignore his extravagant gestures, I recalled that wild turkeys are not native to Lake County. These great gobblers, Meleagris gallopavo are, however, native to North America. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, turkeys were brought into California in the 1870s, the 1920s, 1950s, and again in the 1970s. The turkeys which were imported in the 1970s came from Texas. Since then, the big birds have taken a shining to their adopted homes in Lake County, with estimates of wild turkeys exceeding 240,000 throughout California.
lakecounty.com
Cozy Family Friendly Cabin in Cobb
This super cute cabin was recently remodeled with all the modern amenities but still has that rustic and cozy charm of a cabin in the woods! It’s the perfect getaway for a small group or family. There is lots to explore in the area but also plenty of fun activities provided at the cabin so you don’t even have to leave if you don’t want to!
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg’s new housing project creates neighborhood of seniors, families and homeless
FORT BRAGG, CA 11/18/22 — Ronald Davis, 55, left more than a decade of homelessness behind when he moved into The Plateau, Fort Bragg’s new very mixed-use housing project. The 4 acre complex opened Nov. 1 across the street from Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital at 441 South Street in Fort Bragg. It’s no exaggeration to say The Plateau has been about the happiest place in Fort Bragg for the past two weeks. All the residents interviewed were thrilled the developer had finally let them move in. Earlier proposed dates for completion in April and June had passed. Landscaping didn’t get put in, leaving bare ground for the rainy season, but all the buildings were completed and passed all final inspections. Many, but not all, residents have moved into the fully rented complex.
sonomacountygazette.com
Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author
It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
Sonoma County celebrates newly-remodeled and expanded airport terminal
photo credit: Cynthia Hilke/KRCB The long-awaited refurbished terminal at Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport (STS) saw some fanfare Tuesday. Various county dignitaries and the public gathered to mark the completion of a big remodeling and expansion job and celebrate added capacity. Craig Schulz, one of the sons of the famed cartoonist, shared remarks. "We started with the bronze Linus and Charlie Brown [statues], which you probably all saw, outside the terminal years ago," said Schulz. "And now here we are in this beautiful brand new terminal where there are now more jets than small planes at STS, it would seem, and as people...
mendofever.com
Winter Viruses Circulate in Mendocino County Causing Spike of Children Requiring Emergency Room Care
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and COVID is still a threat as well. These viruses affect everyone including children, and most severely infants and toddlers less than 2 years old. Unfortunately, we are already seeing many more children needing emergency room care here in Mendocino County than the last 2 years. Here are the four best ways to combat the winter viruses:
Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children
photo credit: Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
Santa Rosa commits to 'functionally ending' homelessness
August file photo of construction underway at the Caritas Center in Santa Rosa photo credit: Vowing to make homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring, Santa Rosa elected leaders this week unanimously approved a strategy to functionally end homelessness in the county seat by 2027. More a framework than a step-by-step roadmap, the 'strategic plan' commits the city and nonprofit agencies it contracts with to ramp up services on a number of fronts, such as producing more housing and sewing up holes in the safety net contributing to homelessness in the first place. A detailed action plan will follow. Santa Rosa...
The Mendocino Voice
Miller Report for Nov. 16, ’22: Influenza and RSV surge across the US this winter (column)
Editor’s note: Dr. William Miller, chief of staff at the Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital, is writing weekly reports concerning the COVID-19 situation on the Mendocino Coast. We are pleased to be running his health column, with details on the medical fight against the pandemic. The views shared in this weekly column are those of the author, Dr. William Miller, and do not necessarily represent those of The Mendocino Voice or of Adventist Health.
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
Residents' appeal against Sebastopol RV village shot down
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons The fight over a sanctioned area for people living in RVs continues in Sebastopol. The city currently faces a challenge in federal court to its RV parking ban ordinance that applies to elsewhere besides the Horizon Shine RV Village. Planning Director Kari Svanstrom noted, the city does not exist in a vacuum. "There is a rise in homelessness within the state and county for a number of reasons, Covid, housing market issues, opioids, wildfires, and a number of other factors," Svanstrom said. "This has really resulted in more visible impact in cities throughout California." When many of the...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Distributes Over $2 Million in Grants to Bolster Climate Resiliency
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Funding for the California Coastal Commission Local Coastal Program (LCP) Local Assistance Grant Program is provided by the Budget Act of 2021, which was an appropriation of $31 million to the Coastal Commission to support its LCP Local Assistance Grant Program for Climate Resiliency. The funding is to be awarded to local governments, as well as to support Coastal Commission staff administering the program and working with local governments on climate resiliency. The use of funds is for projects that are designed to assist local governments in assessing impacts and planning for coastal resiliency, including adapting to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise, and which contain an LCP planning component.
getnews.info
Skyfarm Construction LLC Mentions Why Property Owners Should Choose Them for General Construction
Skyfarm Construction LLC is a top-rated general contractor. In a recent update, the team shared qualities, making them the most preferred company in Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa, CA – In a website post, Skyfarm Construction LLC announced why they are the sought-after contracting company. The team said as a...
mendofever.com
Road Worker Medivacked After Falling From Bridge North of Willits
Today around 9:00 a.m. a road worker fell from a bridge on State Route 162 requiring an air ambulance due to the severity of his injuries. The patient was a 36-year-old man who fell 35 feet off the side of a bridge. The Incident Commander reported the man complained of back injuries and difficulty breathing.
ksro.com
Cloverdale Man Arrested After Showing Handgun in Santa Rosa Restaurant
A man from Cloverdale is behind bars on suspicion of showing a handgun during an argument at a restaurant in Santa Rosa. Investigators say 38-year-old Mostafa Sarah was arguing with at least one employee and several customers on Wednesday night. The gun was not registered to the suspect. Sarah is accused of carrying and concealing a loaded gun and making threats. He’s also accused of resisting arrest after allegedly running away from the cops.
