lakecountybloom.com
Adult Literacy Program Schedules In-Person Tutor Training
The Lake County Library’s Adult Literacy Program has scheduled an in-person Tutor Training for December 2022. The free training will take place from 10 am to 3 pm on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at the Lakeport Library. Hosted by Literacy Program Coordinator Georgina Marie Guardado, and facilitated by Lake...
mendofever.com
Winter Viruses Circulate in Mendocino County Causing Spike of Children Requiring Emergency Room Care
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and COVID is still a threat as well. These viruses affect everyone including children, and most severely infants and toddlers less than 2 years old. Unfortunately, we are already seeing many more children needing emergency room care here in Mendocino County than the last 2 years. Here are the four best ways to combat the winter viruses:
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg’s new housing project creates neighborhood of seniors, families and homeless
FORT BRAGG, CA 11/18/22 — Ronald Davis, 55, left more than a decade of homelessness behind when he moved into The Plateau, Fort Bragg’s new very mixed-use housing project. The 4 acre complex opened Nov. 1 across the street from Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital at 441 South Street in Fort Bragg. It’s no exaggeration to say The Plateau has been about the happiest place in Fort Bragg for the past two weeks. All the residents interviewed were thrilled the developer had finally let them move in. Earlier proposed dates for completion in April and June had passed. Landscaping didn’t get put in, leaving bare ground for the rainy season, but all the buildings were completed and passed all final inspections. Many, but not all, residents have moved into the fully rented complex.
Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children
photo credit: Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Health Officials Concerned About ‘Tripledemic’
Sonoma County’s doctors and public health officials are concerned about a so-called ‘tripledemic’ hitting the region. Three pathogens are on the rise: RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Two doctors and county health officials spoke about the illnesses during an online meeting on Tuesday. Hospital emergency rooms are nearing capacity and pediatric offices have been much busier. COVID case and positivity rates are also rising again after trending downward for the past several months.
sonomacountygazette.com
Book review: ‘No Bad Deed’ is a midnight page-turner by Santa Rosa author
It was a dark and stormy night—in Santa Rosa. While Cassie Larkin, local veterinarian is driving home from her practice she sees a man and a woman hassling along the side of the road. The rain does not obscure the fact that this is no ordinary domestic disturbance and when the altercation turns violent, she stops her minivan and calls 911. The operator tells her to avoid becoming involved. But, because Cassie is used to being a caregiver and because she is a strong woman, she cannot resist coming to the aid of the female embroiled in the conflict. Whereupon the man tells her, “Let her die and I’ll let you live!” Then he jumps in her van, in which she had left her purse with all its identifying information, and he takes off. Days later strange things start to happen. Her math teacher husband takes her special needs daughter out in the evening for some Halloween trick or treating and he promptly disappears. Cassie is now determined to find her husband and while trying to uncover his whereabouts hints of his having an affair begin to occur. This is the set up.
lakecountybloom.com
Visit Lakeport’s Annual Dickens’ Festival: 11.26.22
Get into the holiday spirit and come to the 6th Annual Dickens’ Festival on Saturday, November 26, in downtown Lakeport, California, from 11 am to 6:00 pm. This is a fun family event with something for everyone. Check out the local stores and great vendors that line Main Street...
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Napa
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in Napa Thursday. He was visiting the city’s firefighters and highlighting the state’s efforts to keep wildfires contained this year. In the last two years, $2.8 billion has been spent in California to fight and prevent wildfires. That money is used to buy equipment such as helicopters. […]
lakecountybloom.com
Talkin’ Turkey
As I viewed a tom turkey while he fanned out his prodigious feathers and strutted about three females, who appeared to ignore his extravagant gestures, I recalled that wild turkeys are not native to Lake County. These great gobblers, Meleagris gallopavo are, however, native to North America. According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, turkeys were brought into California in the 1870s, the 1920s, 1950s, and again in the 1970s. The turkeys which were imported in the 1970s came from Texas. Since then, the big birds have taken a shining to their adopted homes in Lake County, with estimates of wild turkeys exceeding 240,000 throughout California.
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
ksro.com
More Midterm Results for Sonoma County Expected Friday
Sonoma County election officials expect to release another batch of midterm results tomorrow. The update will be of extra importance to Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming and her challenger Terry Sanders. Fleming took the lead back from Sanders on Tuesday. She now has 40.1 percent of the vote to his 38.4 percent of the vote in the race for the District Four seat. However, Fleming is only ahead by 147 votes.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Punching and Biting Ex-Girlfriend, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at approximately 6:06 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
ksro.com
Alleged Shooter at Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop Released
The employee accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a sandwich shop in Rohnert Park has been released from custody. No charges have been filed against the 19-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of shooting the girl on Sunday night. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the case is still being reviewed and prosecutors need time to look over more evidence. The woman is due back in court on November 30th. The shooting victim is still hospitalized in stable condition.
Lake County News
100 new oak trees planted at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — In the years to come, Lake County residents should see dozens of newly planted valley oaks trees becoming part of the landscape at Anderson Marsh State Historic Park, their canopies growing broad and tall over a life span marked in centuries. This week, State Parks staff...
ksro.com
Update on Domestic Violence Incident from Forestville: One Thrown from Moving Car
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic violence incident that ended with a person being thrown from a moving car in Forestville. The incident, which happened Tuesday night, was originally reported as a pedestrian hit by a car. Police now say the person was on the hood of a moving car and was thrown off when the driver made a sudden stop. The person was taken to a hospital but there has been no update on their condition. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
mendofever.com
Laundry Room Burglary, Fight/Multiple Males – Ukiah Police Logs 11.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist on Ukiah’s State Street—Air Ambulance Requested
Scanner traffic this evening indicates a vehicle struck a cyclist near the intersection of Ukiah’s South State Street and Laws Avenue resulting in significant injury and requests for an air ambulance. Initially dispatched at 5:27 p.m., the Incident Commander reports that the southbound lane of South State Street is...
Sonoma County celebrates newly-remodeled and expanded airport terminal
photo credit: Cynthia Hilke/KRCB The long-awaited refurbished terminal at Sonoma County Charles M. Schulz Airport (STS) saw some fanfare Tuesday. Various county dignitaries and the public gathered to mark the completion of a big remodeling and expansion job and celebrate added capacity. Craig Schulz, one of the sons of the famed cartoonist, shared remarks. "We started with the bronze Linus and Charlie Brown [statues], which you probably all saw, outside the terminal years ago," said Schulz. "And now here we are in this beautiful brand new terminal where there are now more jets than small planes at STS, it would seem, and as people...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
