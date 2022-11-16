ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville City Council approves solar energy system ordinance

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N70f7_0jCKlphq00

Hopkinsville City Council approved final reading of the city’s first solar energy system ordinance, which requires that large-scale operations of 40 acres or more with ground-mounted panels be set back at least 1,000 feet from property boundaries.

The vote at Tuesday’s meeting was unanimous with all 12 council members present.

The Community and Development Services governing board had approved the solar energy regulations as an amendment to the city’s Code of Ordinances on Sept. 26 and forwarded it to city council.

The policy passed despite opposition from landowner and former council member Marby Schlegel, who argued the 1,000-foot setback requirement is excessive. Her family owns roughly 600 acres in the city limits that is being considered for a solar farm. The land borders Pembroke Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The setback requirement is more than “three football fields,” Schlegel told council members.

She said smaller solar fields, such as the one at Stanley Fasteners across Pembroke Road from the Schlegel farm, are set close to the road and have no requirement for trees or other barriers to block the view for passersby.

“I think you really should reconsider,” she said.

Tom Britton, executive director of CDS, said the setback requirements are different for solar projects less than 40 acres. In the city limits, industries will likely want solar fields in the range of 10, 20 or 30 acres to generate power for their purposes, he said.

CDS aimed to mirror state regulations for setbacks on large solar farms, he added.

“Anybody can apply for a dimensional variance,” he added, explaining that property owners looking to develop solar farms could request a different setback by going to the Board of Zoning Adjustment.

After the meeting, Schlegel told Hoptown Chronicle the 1,000-foot setback that council approved would essentially kill her project.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community

WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie. To...
MURRAY, KY
WBKO

Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kem reflects on career in public service

When Mike Kem retires at the end of the year, he’ll have served as Christian County’s clerk for 24 years. Some of his younger constituents might not know what Kem faced when he first took office — but I am old enough to remember that era in county government, and for that reason, I thought it was appropriate to take some time on Election Day to talk with him about his career in public service.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck

Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Holiday letter workshop slated at public library

Two English professors from Hopkinsville Community College will lead a “fun writing workshop” for anyone looking for ways to add some creative flair to their Christmas letters. The class is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St. It’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge

A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
PRINCETON, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy