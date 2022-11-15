ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Energized Auburn seniors go out in style after halftime talk

A 17-3 lead over Western Kentucky had become a 17-17 tie as Auburn players headed to the locker room Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium. After a crisp first quarter, the second quarter had been frustrating and disappointing. And seniors playing their last game on Pat Dye Field were not happy about it.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold

Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season

The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight

Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
texasmetronews.com

MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC

Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
alabamanews.net

Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
auburnvillager.com

Longtime AuburnBank CEO, president announces retirement

Lifelong Auburn native Bob Dumas will soon turn over the reins to the next generation as he has announced his decision to retire as president and CEO of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. and AuburnBank at the end of the year. The retirement of Dumas, who has served as president and...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

