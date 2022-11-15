Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
247Sports
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
247Sports
Energized Auburn seniors go out in style after halftime talk
A 17-3 lead over Western Kentucky had become a 17-17 tie as Auburn players headed to the locker room Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium. After a crisp first quarter, the second quarter had been frustrating and disappointing. And seniors playing their last game on Pat Dye Field were not happy about it.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Lane Kiffin on Auburn job: 'Maybe if they watched first half I wouldn't be No. 1'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin is aware of the reports tying him to Auburn's job and another that has Ole Miss primed to offer him a new contract to stay with the Rebels as a potential bidding war erupts between SEC West rivals for the head coach. The noise...
247Sports
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold
Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams shares coaching messages to Auburn players to close season
The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a lost season with an overall record of 4-6 and a conference record of 2-5. But despite being in a state of transition after the program parted ways with former head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers have shown a lot of passion and a lot of fight in their recent game play.
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
auburnvillager.com
Longtime AuburnBank CEO, president announces retirement
Lifelong Auburn native Bob Dumas will soon turn over the reins to the next generation as he has announced his decision to retire as president and CEO of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. and AuburnBank at the end of the year. The retirement of Dumas, who has served as president and...
247Sports
