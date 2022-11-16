ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

John Leguizamo discusses new black comedy ‘The Menu,’ drunk Cleveland audiences and food snobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This just in, foodie folk can often come across as snobs. Sure, that feeling (ahem) could be a manifestation of insecurities from non-foodies who perhaps uncomfortably find themselves more nervously preoccupied with confusing dinner silverware that requires edification than enjoying the high-end cuisine when frequenting an upscale restaurant.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tyler Maxwell Ettkin

Tyler Maxwell Ettkin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Tyler is the son of Lisa and Scott Ettkin of Solon and the brother of Dylan. He is the grandson of Fran Friedman and the late Gene Friedman, and the late Barbara and Donald Ettkin. Tyler attends Solon Middle School. He plays baseball, football and basketball, and enjoys music, video games and traveling.
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Curbing the odds of Alzheimer's for those at greater genetic risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Alzheimer's Disease is a game of "odds." There's no known single cause, though a healthy lifestyle can improve your chances of preventing it. However, 20-30% of the U.S. population carry a gene, putting them at higher risk than any other group. They can't change their DNA,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Solon woman hopes she has ‘Captured Keepsakes’ as new career

Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative. First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

14th annual ‘Taste of Slavic Village’ celebrated

The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community College presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy