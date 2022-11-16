ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’

A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
BBC

Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape

A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
BBC

BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview

A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC

Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says

A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
The Independent

Inquest finds toddler killed by mould exposure in ‘defining moment for housing sector’

A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled. Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in December 2020. Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked. “This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”A surveyor described the conditions at...
BBC

North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC

Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble

Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC

Staying warm: What does an unheated room do to your body?

Mention deadly cold and I think of polar explorers with icicles dangling from their beards and mountaineers tackling the heights of Everest; of fingers turning black with frostbite and the chilling clutch of hypothermia. So I was sceptical when I was asked to take part in a cold experiment that...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out

Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC

Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants

Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC

Boisterous puppy finds calling as fire search dog

A puppy who was too boisterous to be a family pet has found his calling working for the fire service. Merlin was given to Northumbria Police as his owners found him too energetic, and the force passed him on to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. The Dutch herder...
BBC

Mouldy Halesworth council flat causing health problems, says family

A family living in a council-owned flat fear their mouldy home is causing them health problems. Anna and Christopher Rozalska and their two daughters have rented the flat in Halesworth, Suffolk, for seven years. A housing officer has told them to wash the walls down in bleach and keep their...
BBC

How you're born alters vaccines' power

How we are born - by Caesarean-section or vaginal delivery - alters how our immune system responds to vaccines, a Scottish and Dutch study suggests. Babies born vaginally had double the level of protective antibodies produced after childhood vaccines. The researchers said the difference was caused by the types of...
BBC

Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss

A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
The Independent

Person swept into water in Aberdeenshire as heavy rain continues

A person was swept into the River Don near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire on Friday as heavy rain continued to batter much of eastern Scotland.The PA news agency understands they were attempting to rescue a dog near Monymusk at around 3pm.Police Scotland confirmed emergency services were on the scene after a report of concern for a person in the water.Later on Friday evening, the force said searches for the person had been “stood down”. In a statement, they said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday, November 18, police were called to the River Don near to Monymusk following a report of concern for...
The Independent

