EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’
A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
‘Are you not worried we might die?’ Social housing tenants on living with mould
Nicola Calvert and her five-year-old son, Tristan, have lived with damp in a basement flat in Hastings for three years. The mould spreads across walls and ceilings, and weevils that feed off moist plaster fall into their beds, she tells the Guardian. There are rats, too, but it’s the damp...
BBC
Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said. Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday. A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
Inquest finds toddler killed by mould exposure in ‘defining moment for housing sector’
A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled. Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in December 2020. Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked. “This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”A surveyor described the conditions at...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Staying warm: What does an unheated room do to your body?
Mention deadly cold and I think of polar explorers with icicles dangling from their beards and mountaineers tackling the heights of Everest; of fingers turning black with frostbite and the chilling clutch of hypothermia. So I was sceptical when I was asked to take part in a cold experiment that...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Boisterous puppy finds calling as fire search dog
A puppy who was too boisterous to be a family pet has found his calling working for the fire service. Merlin was given to Northumbria Police as his owners found him too energetic, and the force passed him on to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. The Dutch herder...
Is YOUR area a Covid hotspot? Interactive map reveals worst-hit boroughs across UK - as virus continues to fizzle out
England's Covid outbreak is still fizzling out, according to surveillance data which shows the worst-hit boroughs are currently in Norfolk. Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysts estimate 940,700 people were infected on any given day in the week ending November 8. It means around one in 60 people had the virus during the week.
BBC
Mouldy Halesworth council flat causing health problems, says family
A family living in a council-owned flat fear their mouldy home is causing them health problems. Anna and Christopher Rozalska and their two daughters have rented the flat in Halesworth, Suffolk, for seven years. A housing officer has told them to wash the walls down in bleach and keep their...
BBC
How you're born alters vaccines' power
How we are born - by Caesarean-section or vaginal delivery - alters how our immune system responds to vaccines, a Scottish and Dutch study suggests. Babies born vaginally had double the level of protective antibodies produced after childhood vaccines. The researchers said the difference was caused by the types of...
BBC
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
Person swept into water in Aberdeenshire as heavy rain continues
A person was swept into the River Don near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire on Friday as heavy rain continued to batter much of eastern Scotland.The PA news agency understands they were attempting to rescue a dog near Monymusk at around 3pm.Police Scotland confirmed emergency services were on the scene after a report of concern for a person in the water.Later on Friday evening, the force said searches for the person had been “stood down”. In a statement, they said: “Around 3.05pm on Friday, November 18, police were called to the River Don near to Monymusk following a report of concern for...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
