TSmith
2d ago
The reason Liberal Progressive Democrats aren't being elected in Iowa. Is because the majority of Iowans learned years ago about the dangers inherent within Liberal Progressive Democrat Ideology and Agendas. Specifically in regards to their economic, energy, educational and social engineering policies.
