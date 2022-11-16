ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Local park district figuring out how to proceed after levy fails

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e31tV_0jCKkyTK00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Another attempt by the Columbiana County Park District to pass a levy on the ballot failed. More than 1,500 voters denied the .35 mill levy . It lost by a little over 5 percent.

Tuesday night, the park district held its first meeting since the election and is trying to figure out what to do next.

Massive cracker plant up and running in Beaver County

“Although we had a decent showing, percentage-wise, we picked up a percentage point or two,” said chairwoman of the park board Eileen Dray-Bardon.

For about the last 10 years, the park district got money from the natural gas boom. But with that money running out, the levy would have helped with operational costs. Now, they must proceed without it.

“We might need to look at the first of the year in terms of how we proceed from a financial perspective because our money is getting tighter and we have some decisions to make,” Dray-Bardon said.

They’ll still be able to complete some projects that are funded through grants. One board member says that might help for the next time.

“Maybe if some of these construction projects come to a successful conclusion that might get some impetuous to get people more excited,” said park board member Tim Brookes.

While the next election isn’t until May, the park board has until February to decide if it wants to put another levy on the ballot.

“It’s still fresh in everyone’s mind and I think in May, we might have a more positive populus voting at that point in time,” said park board member David Hughes.

But the issue is that it costs money. The $95,000 cost is split between every issue and candidate on the ballot, and 65 percent must be paid upfront.

Dray-Bardon estimates there will not be many items on the ballot in May, which wasn’t the issue for the election last week.

“That’s why the last two times we’ve done it,” Dray-Bardon said. “In a year where you’ve got state and federal elections because those guys carry the ball.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Local school to hold info session with library

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)- Sebring Local Schools and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will host a meet and greet. This is a chance for the community to ask questions about the latest topics impacting the district. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Sebring Library on West Ohio Avenue. Its open to the […]
SEBRING, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Health System Moves Closer to Anticipated Merger

Butler Health System has taken the next step forward in a merger with another regional healthcare system based out of Westmoreland County. Friday morning, officials announced that a legally binding definitive agreement has been entered into with Excela Health to combine the two entities into a new health system. This follows the announcement of a letter of intent in June and a period of due diligence.
Ask Akron

What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy