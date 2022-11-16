Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday
UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira “could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career” had the referee not intervened at UFC 281
Firas Zahabi believes Alex Pereira ‘could have very possibly ended Adesanya’s career’ had the referee not intervened at UFC 281. The Tristar Gym head coach believes the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard was a very good call. Madison Square Garden was home to the the main card...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight
Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
Weili Zhang gets shout for next UFC opponent from Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg has been getting more involved in Mixed Martial Arts in recent months. The Meta CEO went viral in September when he posted a video of his MMA training alongside Bellator veteran Khai Wu. ‘Zuck’ escalated his interest in the sport when he rented out the APEX Arena for...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot
What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Chris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”
Chris Gutierrez is saying he felt immediate concern after landing a nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. It was just last Saturday, November 12th that saw Chris Gutiierrez (19-3 MMA) vs Frankie Edgar (23-11 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The outcome was a victory for Gutierrez at 2:01 of Round 1. ‘El Guapo’ landed a devastating KO knee on the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar.
Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”
Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division. He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel...
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
Dana White pens emotional message for UFC fan who passed away at the age of 16
UFC president Dana White has written an emotional tribute to a UFC fan who passed away earlier this week. While he may be a controversial figure, Dana White certainly cares about the fans. He gives mixed martial arts enthusiasts the very best fights he can make, and he does so on a regular basis.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0