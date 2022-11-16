ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized

Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
The Spun

UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday

UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
bodyslam.net

UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport

The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?

Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her

Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
wrestlinginc.com

Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious

Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’

Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
bjpenndotcom

Video | Greg Hardy, Hasim Rahman Jr. have an intense faceoff, forced to be separated ahead of their fight

Greg Hardy and Hasim Rahman Jr. went face-to-face ahead of their boxing match on Saturday. Hardy and Rahman Jr. are set to meet on KSI’s Misfits 003 card in Austin, Texas. Originally, Rahman Jr. was supposed to headline the event against Vitor Belfort but the former UFC fighter was forced out of the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Another former UFC fighter then stepped in as Hardy took the fight on less than a week’s notice.
itrwrestling.com

Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill

Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
MMAmania.com

Bellator 288: Patricky Pitbull says Usman Nurmagomedov's name is what got him a title shot

What’s in a name? According to Patricky Pitbull, there’s quite a lot of value in it if you carry the right one. The Bellator MMA Lightweight champion recently told Cage Side Press that he believes the only reason Usman Nurmagomedov earned a shot at his 155-pound title — a fight that will go down this Friday night (Nov. 18, 2022 ) in the co-main event of Bellator 288 — is because if his last name.
wrestlinginc.com

Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone

We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
bjpenndotcom

Chris Gutierrez says he felt immediate concern after landing nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281: “As soon as I saw him stiffen and fall”

Chris Gutierrez is saying he felt immediate concern after landing a nasty knee on Frankie Edgar at UFC 281. It was just last Saturday, November 12th that saw Chris Gutiierrez (19-3 MMA) vs Frankie Edgar (23-11 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The outcome was a victory for Gutierrez at 2:01 of Round 1. ‘El Guapo’ landed a devastating KO knee on the former UFC lightweight champion Edgar.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

