Mo's Words
6d ago
wait... did he hurt anyone with said weapons or was he just walking around with them? I mean have you seen Burlingtons murder and crime rate lately? I'd be walking around with a weapon too.
Jenna Atkinson
6d ago
so idk much about technology but do we not have good enough camera products to that’ll give clearer photo? is it just expensive?
Trevor Halperin
5d ago
People need to mind their own damn buisness more. I guarantee this all stemmed from some Karen calling the cops saying she saw a guy with weapons...
VTDigger
2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington
The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington couple was left without any transportation after thieves stole both their cars from their driveway. It happened Friday night on Drew Street in the Old North End. Leyla Bouti and Daniel Williams don’t know how the thieves got into their cars. One has since...
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after clocked doing 101 mph on I-89
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 31-year-old man from Burlington was cited for speeding in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 101 miles-per-hour. Police say the stretch of road is clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The driver, identified as...
WCAX
Police shoot off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy after gunfight in Northern NY
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital recovering after a shootout in Northern New York. The off-duty Rutland County sheriff’s deputy was allegedly part of a gunfight early Sunday morning and was then shot by police responding to the scene. The deputy, who...
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
mynbc5.com
Orleans court officials take security measures after employee allegedly brought gun to work
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — The Orleans Criminal Courthouse is taking extra security measures and working to make scheduling changes for hearings after an employee allegedly brought a gun to work earlier this month. Court officials released a statement on Monday, saying they were notified on Nov. 15 that a...
newportdispatch.com
Woman accused of damaging vehicle in Waterbury during dispute
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Barre was cited in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute which occurred the previous day at Center Trailer Park Road at around 2:20 p.m. Police allege that Jessica Laforest had damaged a vehicle owned by Eric Govea, 46,...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndon early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at Park Avenue at around 1:00 a.m. During the course of the investigation, police say that one of the parties on scene, Kasea Hill, of Lyndon, had an active arrest warrant out of Lamoille County.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
newportdispatch.com
Newport police use spike strips to stop vehicle attempting to elude VSP
BARTON — A 35-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested following an incident that started in Barton early this morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle on I-91 at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Janita Ledoux. Ledoux had active court ordered conditions of release which...
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
WCAX
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Hearings go remote after...
Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
newportdispatch.com
Wrong way driver on I-89 in South Burlington charged with DUI
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 46-year-old man from New York was arrested in South Burlington early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a wrong way driver on I-89 west at around 12:20 a.m. Police say the vehicle was found off the road on 1-89. The driver was identified...
Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave
Vito Caselnova IV, who has served with the department since 2019, was listed Monday in fair condition at Albany Medical Center in New York. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland sheriff places off-duty deputy in New York shootout on unpaid leave.
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
Barton Chronicle
Police say unwelcome guests left drugs behind
NEWPORT — The two men police say imposed their presence on an unwilling host for several weeks are facing four more serious charges than those they have already denied in court……. …the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now...
WCAX
Paving complete on Burlington’s University Place project
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has completed new paving on University Place, a project that began back in May. For months, the street has been closed off as major upgrades were underway. The University Place road is now one-way going north. The $3 million project was funded jointly by the...
