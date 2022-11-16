Daniel Arsham‘s Future Relics are some of the most collectible pieces of art in the world, and now his inimitable approach has been tapped by none other than Tiffany & Co. as part of its new “Lock” collection. Working together, the two have perfectly blended their iconic forms to create a piece of art dubbed the Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock, which hides a glistening secret inside — but more on that later.

2 DAYS AGO