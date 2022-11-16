Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Moncler Launches Maya 70 Jacket by Pierpaolo Piccioli
As part of ‘s 70th-anniversary celebration, the Italian outerwear label has dispatched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinterpretations of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading visionaries. In its sixth iteration, the initiative introduces a stripped-back take on the silhouette by Pierpaolo Piccioli, out November 19.
hypebeast.com
3.PARADIS Centers on Self-Expression With Levi’s®️ Capsule
Emeric Tchatchoua’s Montreal-based brand 3.PARADIS has teamed up with denim staple Levi’s®️ for a new capsule collection. In true 3.PARADIS fashion, the collection is rooted in more than just clothes. Self-expression, peace and freedom lead the charge with the new gender-neutral capsule. Comprising the offering are reimagined staples like Levi’s®️ 501 Original jeans in two washes, two trucker jackets and Jackson shirts. To bring forth the reimagined classic pieces, the accompanying imagery illustrates Tchatchoua’s focus on unity.
hypebeast.com
Gagosian Announces New Board of Directors
Sofia Coppola and Delphine Arnault are several of the members tasked with providing “strategic insight and guidance for the gallery.”. Larry Gagosian formed a new Board of Directors tasked with shaping the future direction of his mega gallery. Comprised of 12 leading figures from disparate fields, the board was...
hypebeast.com
Daniel Arsham Turns Tiffany & Co.'s Motif Into a $59,000 USD 'Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock'
Daniel Arsham‘s Future Relics are some of the most collectible pieces of art in the world, and now his inimitable approach has been tapped by none other than Tiffany & Co. as part of its new “Lock” collection. Working together, the two have perfectly blended their iconic forms to create a piece of art dubbed the Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock, which hides a glistening secret inside — but more on that later.
hypebeast.com
David Casavant Archive Brings $19K USD Raf Simons Bombers and '30s Dog Handbags to DSM
American fashion stylist, collector and consultant David Casavant has one of the most enviable archives in the world, and now he is letting you in on his fashion secrets with his comprehensive sale at Dover Street Market New York. From coveted Raf Simons grails to vintage. , Miu Miu, Helmut...
hypebeast.com
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
hypebeast.com
NemeN x PUMA Is Informed by Technical Studies and Prototype Supercars
The technical world of NemeN and the sporting attributions of have come together for Fall/Winter 2022, seeing the two brands work both new, old, and ultimately functional clothing and shoes for a collection that stands out this season. Centered around a color story inspired by prototype supercars, the collection comprises...
hypebeast.com
You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
hypebeast.com
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
hypebeast.com
Dazzle Under the Disco Ball in The Attico Resort 2023
Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini’s The Attico has come a long way since it was founded in 2016, recently taking over social media with its Sant Ambroeus-celebrating campaign that starred Milanese senior citizens. Now, the luxury Italian label has served up its Resort 2023 collection, presenting fluidity in both its designs and how they are portrayed on the co-ed cast of models.
hypebeast.com
"Castlerock" Hues Land on the New Balance 1906R
Following the debut of two Cordura-infused renditions, the New Balance 1906R is hitting shelves in a dim “Castlerock” colorway. The retro silhouette has previously seen several vintage-inspired releases and now arrives in a two-toned palette slated to dominate the winter season. The New Balance 1906R is designed with...
Comments / 0