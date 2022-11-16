ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

accesswdun.com

Football: No. 6 Walton stuns No. 1 Buford in second round

BUFORD, Ga. — It came down to an onside kick recovery and a massive fourth down conversion that doomed top-ranked Buford Friday at Tom Riden Stadium. Walton cashed those in for touchdowns on both drives to take a two-score lead and held on to shock the three-time defending champion Wolves, 42-35, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: Lakeview falls to Athens Christian in opener

ATHENS, Ga — Athens Christian outscored Lakeview Academy 12-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 64-60 win in the Lions’ season-opener on Thursday on the road. Lakeview (0-1) opened strong taking an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. But the Eagles exploded for a 22-12 second quarter to lead 37-30 at halftime.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

2nd round previews: Six NEGa area teams look to keep advancing in playoffs

Just six Northeast Georgia-area teams remain in the 2022 playoffs and all six face tough second round matchups on Friday night. Buford, Gainesville, North Forsyth, Union County, and Rabun County all will try to advance in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs while Lanier Christian is looking for a berth in the GAPPS 11-man championship game this week.
GEORGIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Gainesville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Paulding High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Ralston has solid opening day at RSM Classic

SEA ISLAND, Ga. — Gainesville’s Spencer Ralston fired a 4-under par 68 on Thursday in the opening round of the PGA Tour's RSM Classic. Ralston sits tied for 17th after the opening day after carding five birdies and one bogey on the Plantation Course. He was at even par through his first 11 holes but caught fire with back-to-back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12, 13, and 14 and closed the round with a birdie on the Par 5 18th.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WAFB

Fan advisories issued for SEC Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Fans attending the 2022 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta on December 3 are encouraged to become familiar with policies related to fan enjoyment and security for the game. The 2022 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
accesswdun.com

Josephine “Jo” Chastain Jones

Josephine “Jo” Chastain Jones, age 87, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on December 4, 1934, to the late Sherman and Louise Ledford Chastain. She was a homemaker and mother. She moved to White County in 1970 from Atlanta, Georgia. She was a wonderful cook and loved canning and freezing. Mrs. Jones was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church and loved her church family and church life. She could always be found at any of her grandchildren’s or great-grandchildren’s school events. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Jones; daughters, Patricia Diane Jones, Judy Sharon Jones, Barbara Jean Jones, Bully Baby Jones; sons, Gordon Melvin Jones and Ernest Lee Jones; 7 brothers; 3 sisters; great-grandchild, Baby Tripp; son-in-law, Kerry Davidson.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

One person perishes in Tuesday fire in Dawson County

A fire early Tuesday resulted in one person’s death in Dawson County. Firefighters were called to the fire in a single-family home with a possible person trapped on Kelly Bridge Road about 1:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the single-story home fully involved by fire. Due to...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
flagpole.com

Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens

Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta

If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

