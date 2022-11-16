Read full article on original website
Football: No. 6 Walton stuns No. 1 Buford in second round
BUFORD, Ga. — It came down to an onside kick recovery and a massive fourth down conversion that doomed top-ranked Buford Friday at Tom Riden Stadium. Walton cashed those in for touchdowns on both drives to take a two-score lead and held on to shock the three-time defending champion Wolves, 42-35, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
FGN 2nd round playoff wrap: Gainesville, Rabun move to quarterfinals; Buford upset by Walton
Gainesville and Rabun County moved into the quarterfinals of the Georgia High School Association playoffs with home wins on Friday. Meanwhile, Lanier Christian Academy fell short of the GAPPS 11-man state championship game on the road Friday night. The Lightning (8-4) fell to Cherokee Christian, 24-14, in the semifinals. Buford...
Boys basketball: Lakeview falls to Athens Christian in opener
ATHENS, Ga — Athens Christian outscored Lakeview Academy 12-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 64-60 win in the Lions’ season-opener on Thursday on the road. Lakeview (0-1) opened strong taking an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. But the Eagles exploded for a 22-12 second quarter to lead 37-30 at halftime.
Football: Niblett, Red Elephants balancing patience, playoff immediacy
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett is not a patient person. He admits it. “Not even a little bit,” the Gainesville football coach said this week as he prepared his Red Elephants for their first second-round playoff game since 2015. Gainesville (11-0) plays host to South Paulding (8-3) at...
2nd round previews: Six NEGa area teams look to keep advancing in playoffs
Just six Northeast Georgia-area teams remain in the 2022 playoffs and all six face tough second round matchups on Friday night. Buford, Gainesville, North Forsyth, Union County, and Rabun County all will try to advance in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs while Lanier Christian is looking for a berth in the GAPPS 11-man championship game this week.
Football: Union County faces tough test against No. 3 South Atlanta
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — When Union County and South Atlanta tee it up on Friday, it'll be a massive clash of styles. South Atlanta (11-0, Region 6-2A No. 1 seed) likes to run the ball, and Union County (8-3, Region 8-2A No. 3 seed) can both pass and run. The...
Gainesville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Trading places: Collins Hill, East Hall (Georgia) basketball coaches back where they began
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Collins Hill and East Hall high schools are separated by 33 miles and one county on the Interstate 85/985 corridor. The former is located near the heart of sprawling Gwinnett County in the northeast Atlanta suburbs, while the latter to the east of the northern branch of Lake ...
Ralston has solid opening day at RSM Classic
SEA ISLAND, Ga. — Gainesville’s Spencer Ralston fired a 4-under par 68 on Thursday in the opening round of the PGA Tour's RSM Classic. Ralston sits tied for 17th after the opening day after carding five birdies and one bogey on the Plantation Course. He was at even par through his first 11 holes but caught fire with back-to-back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12, 13, and 14 and closed the round with a birdie on the Par 5 18th.
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
Fan advisories issued for SEC Championship game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Fans attending the 2022 SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta on December 3 are encouraged to become familiar with policies related to fan enjoyment and security for the game. The 2022 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on...
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ to close
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events.
Josephine “Jo” Chastain Jones
Josephine “Jo” Chastain Jones, age 87, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on December 4, 1934, to the late Sherman and Louise Ledford Chastain. She was a homemaker and mother. She moved to White County in 1970 from Atlanta, Georgia. She was a wonderful cook and loved canning and freezing. Mrs. Jones was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church and loved her church family and church life. She could always be found at any of her grandchildren’s or great-grandchildren’s school events. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Jones; daughters, Patricia Diane Jones, Judy Sharon Jones, Barbara Jean Jones, Bully Baby Jones; sons, Gordon Melvin Jones and Ernest Lee Jones; 7 brothers; 3 sisters; great-grandchild, Baby Tripp; son-in-law, Kerry Davidson.
One person perishes in Tuesday fire in Dawson County
A fire early Tuesday resulted in one person’s death in Dawson County. Firefighters were called to the fire in a single-family home with a possible person trapped on Kelly Bridge Road about 1:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the single-story home fully involved by fire. Due to...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens
Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
Love Pepperoni? Here Are The Best Pizza Places In Atlanta
If pizza is what you want, few places in the Southeast can approach Atlanta’s many pie restaurants when it comes to the gourmet variety. Do you love pepperoni pizza? Then take a look below for some of the best pizza places in Atlanta. Piping Hot: Best Pizza In Atlanta.
