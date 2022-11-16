ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Poland says Russian-made missile fell on its soil, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Polish Foreign Ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in eastern Poland and killed two people. The ministry said Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.”. The statements came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy...
WATCH: Pentagon says U.S. won’t dip below munition readiness

Pentagon officials said Thursday that the United States is satisfied that its own munitions readiness levels are intact as the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest supporter, providing $18.6 billion in weapons and equipment. Watch the briefing in the player above. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said the flow...
Dutch court convicts 3 for 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
Poland, NATO say missile strike that killed 2 wasn’t a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Judge orders Biden administration to halt Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, saying it violates federal rule-making procedures.
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face extended power outages

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40 percent of the country’s people at the onset of winter.
Human rights groups report widespread abuse in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house

Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continues in the country two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomeini, was being used as a museum — the Khomeini House Museum — in the western Markazi province and housed relics from his childhood and years of reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomeyn being set on fire by angry protesters who marched into the residence.Regional authorities have, however, denied there had...
