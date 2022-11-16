Read full article on original website
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Russian air strikes cause widespread blackouts in Ukraine, cross into NATO-member Poland
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighboring countries Tuesday, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting electricity to much of Moldova. It was Russia’s biggest barrage yet, and some of the missiles crossed into Poland, where two...
Poland says Russian-made missile fell on its soil, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Polish Foreign Ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in eastern Poland and killed two people. The ministry said Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.”. The statements came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy...
WATCH: Pentagon says U.S. won’t dip below munition readiness
Pentagon officials said Thursday that the United States is satisfied that its own munitions readiness levels are intact as the U.S. has been Ukraine’s largest supporter, providing $18.6 billion in weapons and equipment. Watch the briefing in the player above. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said the flow...
WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Yellen and labor leaders amid high inflation
President Joe Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other labor leaders on Friday amid high inflation across the country. The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the meeting in the player above. The government reported last week that consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent...
Dutch court convicts 3 for 2014 downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
Poland, NATO say missile strike that killed 2 wasn’t a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing after possible Ukraine missile lands in NATO territory
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, a day after possible Ukrainian missiles landed in Poland, killing two people. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says...
Judge orders Biden administration to halt Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, saying it violates federal rule-making procedures.
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face extended power outages
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with heavy artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supplies to as much as 40 percent of the country’s people at the onset of winter.
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
WATCH: Secretary Austin, General Milley echo Polish assessment of missile strike
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has echoed NATO member Poland by saying that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Human rights groups report widespread abuse in Ukraine
KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September,...
WATCH: State Department holds briefing as U.S. shields Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — It raised eyebrows six weeks ago when Saudi Arabia’s aged king, Salman, named his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as prime minister. The kingdom’s laws designate the king as prime minister. King Salman had to declare a temporary exception to loan out the title, and at the same time made clear he retains key duties.
Envoys from the U.S. and China, the world’s top polluters, meet at COP27 Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate negotiations in Egypt in a further hint of improving relations between the world’s top two polluters, seen as vital for substantial progress against global warming. The meeting...
Russia airstrikes hit Ukraine’s energy facilities as first snow of season falls
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations...
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house
Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continues in the country two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomeini, was being used as a museum — the Khomeini House Museum — in the western Markazi province and housed relics from his childhood and years of reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomeyn being set on fire by angry protesters who marched into the residence.Regional authorities have, however, denied there had...
Bolsonaro supporters protest against Brazil’s presidential election results
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat in last month’s election and asking for the armed forces to intervene. In Rio de...
Judge reluctantly delays end of asylum restrictions to late December
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Biden administration a five-week delay to end far-reaching asylum restrictions, writing in upper-case letters that he was doing so “WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE.”. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan acknowledged in his brief order that attorneys for asylum-seeking families...
