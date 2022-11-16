Penn State Knocking on the CFP's Top-10 Door

Penn State improved three spots to No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, positioning the team well for a New Year's 6 bowl invitation.

The Lions (8-2) are in contention for an NY6 bowl depending on their finish and final rank. By finishing the regular season at 10-2, Penn State would be a prime candidate for the Orange or Cotton Bowl and possibly the Rose Bowl.

Should Michigan and Ohio State both make the College Football Playoff, Penn State likely would be the Rose Bowl's choice to fill the Big Ten slot. Penn State would qualify for the Orange or Cotton bowls as an at-large opponent based on ranking.

The Orange Bowl will host an ACC team vs. the highest-ranked representative from the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame. The Cotton Bowl hosts two at-large teams. This year, one must be the highest-ranked Group of Five representative.

The Lions climbed ahead of Oregon and Ole Miss, two teams that could have impacted their bowl possibilities. The Lions still trail Utah (No. 10) and are behind four SEC teams, which could fill two playoff spots and the Sugar and Orange Bowl slots.

The latest rankings improved Penn State's chances for a New Year's 6 bowl bid, though the next two weeks will challenge those odds.

Penn State visits Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

