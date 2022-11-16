ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Knocking on the CFP's Top-10 Door

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaUAs_0jCKkLUL00

Penn State improved three spots to No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, positioning the team well for a New Year's 6 bowl invitation.

The Lions (8-2) are in contention for an NY6 bowl depending on their finish and final rank. By finishing the regular season at 10-2, Penn State would be a prime candidate for the Orange or Cotton Bowl and possibly the Rose Bowl.

Should Michigan and Ohio State both make the College Football Playoff, Penn State likely would be the Rose Bowl's choice to fill the Big Ten slot. Penn State would qualify for the Orange or Cotton bowls as an at-large opponent based on ranking.

The Orange Bowl will host an ACC team vs. the highest-ranked representative from the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame. The Cotton Bowl hosts two at-large teams. This year, one must be the highest-ranked Group of Five representative.

The Lions climbed ahead of Oregon and Ole Miss, two teams that could have impacted their bowl possibilities. The Lions still trail Utah (No. 10) and are behind four SEC teams, which could fill two playoff spots and the Sugar and Orange Bowl slots.

The latest rankings improved Penn State's chances for a New Year's 6 bowl bid, though the next two weeks will challenge those odds.

Penn State visits Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

To his teammates, Sean Clifford is 'very underappreciated'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Has Received Massive Contract Offer

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is already one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. However, if recent reports are true, he's in for a major payday. According to a new report, Kiffin received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family

Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing

The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson addresses Nebraska rumor

A number of high-profile candidates have been linked to the Nebraska head coaching job since Scott Frost was fired earlier this season. Gary Patterson is one name to watch, but he insists he is not focused on anything other than his current responsibilities. Patterson joined Texas this season as a...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game

Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
AllPennState

Penn State Improves to 4-0 With Win Over Furman

Penn State pulled the ripcord on a 17-point, second-half lead but held on for the second straight game, defeating Furman 73-68 on Thursday in the Charleston Classic. The Lions, 4-0 for the second time four seasons, will meet Virginia Tech in Friday's second round. Furman (2-1) was Penn State's highest-ranked...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: College Football Week 12 Betting Preview

Week 12 in college football features some big games for teams with College Football Playoff aspirations. Where can we find betting value within those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? Brett McMurphy of The Action Network joins The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview TCU at Baylor and USC at UCLA and lay out his favorite bets of the week.
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
770
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy