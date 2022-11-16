ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Climbs in CFP Ranking

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

Where the Crimson Tide ended up in the committee's rankings after a top-15 road win over the weekend.

With its first ranked road win in three tries and one team ahead in the rankings losing over the weekend, Alabama moved up one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

During Tuesday night's CFP ranking show, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 8, up one spot from a week ago. It is the same ranking Alabama had in both the Coaches and AP Poll.

Alabama is just four spots out of the playoff race currently, but with just games against Austin Peay and Auburn remaining, there's not a chance to add any quality wins to its resume. The Crimson Tide would need to rely on a lot of chaos around college football for any chance to get back to the CFP.

Head coach Nick Saban is just focused on the team getting better with two games remaining.

"I think the focus needs to be on our team, what our team needs to do, each individual on our team and each unit on our team, what do we need to do to improve?" Saban said Monday. "What do we need to try to do a better job with consistency and execution in terms of what we do as coaches as well as how we get the players to stay focused so that we can execute with more consistency."

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. Tennessee (9-1)

6. LSU (8-2)

7. USC (9-1)

8. Alabama (8-2)

9. Clemson (9-1)

10. Utah (8-2)

11. Penn State (8-2)

12. Oregon (8-2)

13. North Carolina (9-1)

14. Ole Miss (8-2)

15. Kansas State (7-3)

16. UCLA (8-2)

17. Washington (8-2)

18. Notre Dame (7-3)

19. Florida State (7-3)

20. UCF (8-2)

21. Tulane (8-2)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Oregon State (7-3)

24. NC State (7-3)

25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Comments / 34

John Rock
2d ago

A 1 loss Ohio State or Michigan team whose only loss will be to one or the other, deserves to be in the CFP before LSU, Alabama or Clemson. when Georgia wins the SEC all this nonsense of promoting Teams that are 5th place in the SEC into playoff contention will end. If this committee continues to promote teams based on the performance of past years they need to do the right thing and expand the field. Alabama is not the same team this year and don't deserve their ranking. why are penn state and North Carolina ranked so low. Penn st. is an 8-2 team and their only losses were to the no.2 & no.3 teams in the country. those are better losses then LSU took. (Florida state when unranked) Big deal they beat an over ranked Alabama team thats 8-2. that shouldn't put them where they are and certainly doesn't qualify them for the college playoffs even if they do happen to pull off an upset in the SEC playoff. The SEC playoff is not a prerequisite for the CFP.

Reply(4)
5
Yankee/Cajun
1d ago

alabama got beat by LSU and that knocked that pathetic team from going to the SEC Championship Game!! Guess those alabammy fan's are going to need some cheese to go with that WHINE!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
Finish
3d ago

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF THE BAY WATCHING THE TIDE ROLL AWAY🤣🤣🖕🏻alabama😡😡

Reply(5)
9
 

TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
